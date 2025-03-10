U.S. stock indexes tumble amid investor fears of recession

1 of 4 | A board on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the Dow Jones Industrial Average below 500 points after the opening bell Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Major stock indexes plummeted Monday as the sell-off continued from last week amid fears of a recession because of a U.S. trade war with other countries and other worrying economic news with Donald Trump as U.S. president. A couple hours before closing, the S&P 500, was down as much as 2.4%, and was at 5,612.64, its lowest level since September, a drop of 156.61 points. The markets close at 4 p.m. ET. Advertisement

Nasdaq was off 4.21%, the worst slide this year, plunging into "correction" territory at 17,425.73. The tech-heavy index is 8% from a record high in February.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 812.71 points, or 1.89%, to 41,990.18, the lowest since Jan. 10. The market hit a record of 45,014.04 on Dec. 4.

The markets declined 2% last week.

Stocks in Asia and Europe dropped earlier in the day but not as severely.

Advertisement

Investors were concerned about a significant falloff in U.S. growth amid inflation and an uncertain job market with federal government workers losing their jobs or taking buyouts.

And those fears intensified over the weekend when Trump said the country could face a recession.

"I hate to predict things like that," Trump told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo in a Sunday Morning Futures interview. "There is a period of transition because what we're doing is very big. We're bringing wealth back to America. That's a big thing ... it takes a little time, but I think it should be great for us."

The White House is hoping planned tax cuts and tariff revenue ahead will boost the economy.

"Many investors support the president's pro-growth business agenda, but the administration's frenetic approach to policymaking is unsettling," Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors, told CBS News.

"We are in the throes of a manufactured correction," Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, told CNBC. "I say manufactured because it's really based in response to the new administration's tariff programs, or at least threats of tariffs, and what kind of an impact that will have on the economy."

Advertisement

Goldman Sachs on Monday downgraded its economic growth forecast for 2025 from 2.4% to 1.7%, citing the Trump administration's trade policies.

Also Monday, China began implementing retaliatory tariffs on a range of American farm products. That includes a 15% levy on U.S. chicken, wheat and corn, and a 10% tax on soybeans, pork, beef and fruit.

Last week, the Trump administration imposed 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico but paused them days later for goods covered under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement, including automobiles.

Mexico and Canada have vowed to hit the U.S. with reciprocal tariffs.

Ontario, Canada's most populous province, on Monday said it is adding a 25% surcharge to all electricity exports sent to the U.S.

Stocks across various sectors dropped.

Nvidia, a tech company on Nasdaq, was down more than 4%, and is off 22% year.

Tesla, run by billionaire Elon Musk, was down more than 10%.

Apple and Microsoft prices dropped.

Other markets also declined.

The price of gold was down $27.70, a 0.97% drop to 2,885.60. Gold hit an all-time high of 2,953.20 on Feb. 20.

West Texas Intermediate oil for April futures was down 1.58% to 65.98 a barrel.

Bitcoin prices fell below $80,000 for the first time since Trump's election in November, and three days after the White House convened the first crypto summit Friday. Earlier last week he announced the creation of "strategic bitcoin reserve."