Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 10, 2025 / 2:50 PM

U.S. stock indexes tumble amid investor fears of recession

By Allen Cone
A board on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the Dow Jones Industrial Average below 500 points after the opening bell Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | A board on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the Dow Jones Industrial Average below 500 points after the opening bell Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Major stock indexes plummeted Monday as the sell-off continued from last week amid fears of a recession because of a U.S. trade war with other countries and other worrying economic news with Donald Trump as U.S. president.

A couple hours before closing, the S&P 500, was down as much as 2.4%, and was at 5,612.64, its lowest level since September, a drop of 156.61 points. The markets close at 4 p.m. ET.

Advertisement

Nasdaq was off 4.21%, the worst slide this year, plunging into "correction" territory at 17,425.73. The tech-heavy index is 8% from a record high in February.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 812.71 points, or 1.89%, to 41,990.18, the lowest since Jan. 10. The market hit a record of 45,014.04 on Dec. 4.

Related

The markets declined 2% last week.

Stocks in Asia and Europe dropped earlier in the day but not as severely.

Advertisement

Investors were concerned about a significant falloff in U.S. growth amid inflation and an uncertain job market with federal government workers losing their jobs or taking buyouts.

And those fears intensified over the weekend when Trump said the country could face a recession.

"I hate to predict things like that," Trump told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo in a Sunday Morning Futures interview. "There is a period of transition because what we're doing is very big. We're bringing wealth back to America. That's a big thing ... it takes a little time, but I think it should be great for us."

The White House is hoping planned tax cuts and tariff revenue ahead will boost the economy.

"Many investors support the president's pro-growth business agenda, but the administration's frenetic approach to policymaking is unsettling," Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors, told CBS News.

"We are in the throes of a manufactured correction," Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, told CNBC. "I say manufactured because it's really based in response to the new administration's tariff programs, or at least threats of tariffs, and what kind of an impact that will have on the economy."

Advertisement

Goldman Sachs on Monday downgraded its economic growth forecast for 2025 from 2.4% to 1.7%, citing the Trump administration's trade policies.

Also Monday, China began implementing retaliatory tariffs on a range of American farm products. That includes a 15% levy on U.S. chicken, wheat and corn, and a 10% tax on soybeans, pork, beef and fruit.

Last week, the Trump administration imposed 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico but paused them days later for goods covered under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement, including automobiles.

Mexico and Canada have vowed to hit the U.S. with reciprocal tariffs.

Ontario, Canada's most populous province, on Monday said it is adding a 25% surcharge to all electricity exports sent to the U.S.

Stocks across various sectors dropped.

Nvidia, a tech company on Nasdaq, was down more than 4%, and is off 22% year.

Tesla, run by billionaire Elon Musk, was down more than 10%.

Apple and Microsoft prices dropped.

Other markets also declined.

The price of gold was down $27.70, a 0.97% drop to 2,885.60. Gold hit an all-time high of 2,953.20 on Feb. 20.

West Texas Intermediate oil for April futures was down 1.58% to 65.98 a barrel.

Bitcoin prices fell below $80,000 for the first time since Trump's election in November, and three days after the White House convened the first crypto summit Friday. Earlier last week he announced the creation of "strategic bitcoin reserve."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

As front passes through Central Florida, tornado destroys home, flips big truck
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
As front passes through Central Florida, tornado destroys home, flips big truck
A radar-confirmed tornado struck Lake Mary in Seminole County on Monday morning. The tornado was captured moving across Interstate 4 just north of Orlando, as it whipped through Lake Mary and into Sanford.
U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to Colorado conversion therapy ban
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to Colorado conversion therapy ban
March 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said yes to a legal challenge to a Colorado law which bans conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ minors.
Sexual harassment incidents at U.S. military academies down slightly in latest reporting
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sexual harassment incidents at U.S. military academies down slightly in latest reporting
March 10 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense on Monday released its 2023-2024 report on sexual harassment and violence in the U.S. military which indicated incidents were down but steady in key categories.
March mega storm to create blizzard conditions in north-central U.S.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
March mega storm to create blizzard conditions in north-central U.S.
The same storm forecast to bring feet of snow to the Sierra Nevada at midweek will gain strength when over the central United States later this week and will deliver accumulating snow, travel woes.
Hiring at Harvard University paused due to 'shifting federal policies'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hiring at Harvard University paused due to 'shifting federal policies'
March 10 (UPI) -- Harvard University announced a faculty and staff hiring freeze Monday.
NASA set to launch its SPHEREx, PUNCH missions on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NASA set to launch its SPHEREx, PUNCH missions on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket
March 10 (UPI) -- NASA and SpaceX on Monday will launch of its SPHEREx and PUNCH spacecraft's in order to seek a better understanding of the known universe.
Marco Rubio says 80% of USAID contracts to be canceled
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Marco Rubio says 80% of USAID contracts to be canceled
March 10 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Monday that 83% of the U.S. Agency for International Development's programs will be canceled.
Chinese tariffs on American agricultural products take effect
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Chinese tariffs on American agricultural products take effect
March 10 (UPI) -- Retaliatory tariffs imposed by China on U.S. farm products took effect Monday.
Palestinian activist involved with student protests arrested by ICE
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Palestinian activist involved with student protests arrested by ICE
March 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement over the weekend detained a student involved with pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University.
NORAD intercepts civilian aircraft flying near Trump's Mar-a-Lago
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
NORAD intercepts civilian aircraft flying near Trump's Mar-a-Lago
March 10 (UPI) -- U.S. fighter jets twice intercepted civilian aircraft flying in restricted airspace near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida over the weekend, military officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justice Department investigates record egg prices, corporate profit
Justice Department investigates record egg prices, corporate profit
China, Iran and Russia to hold 'Security Belt' military exercise in Indian Ocean
China, Iran and Russia to hold 'Security Belt' military exercise in Indian Ocean
Five injured in small plane crash in Pennsylvania
Five injured in small plane crash in Pennsylvania
Trump admin. says tariffs meant for 'drug war, not trade war'
Trump admin. says tariffs meant for 'drug war, not trade war'
Mark Carney to be Canada's next prime minister with Liberal Party election win
Mark Carney to be Canada's next prime minister with Liberal Party election win
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement