March 10, 2025 / 6:44 PM

San Francisco church leader pleads for return of stolen historic saxophone

By Sheri Walsh
A saxophone owned by John Coltrane is on display at a private showcase event at the Manhattan Center on June 2, 2022 in New York City. On Monday, a San Francisco church leader requested public help to locate another historic Coltrane sax, a Selmer Mark VI Tenor, which was stolen earlier this year. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A saxophone owned by John Coltrane is on display at a private showcase event at the Manhattan Center on June 2, 2022 in New York City. On Monday, a San Francisco church leader requested public help to locate another historic Coltrane sax, a Selmer Mark VI Tenor, which was stolen earlier this year. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- A church leader in San Francisco is asking for the public's help to find a historic saxophone, linked to legendary jazz musician John Coltrane.

Archbishop Reverend Franzo King, who founded the Saint John Coltrane Church 60 years ago as a spiritual hub for jazz lovers and had used the Selmer Mark VI Tenor saxophone in church services for five decades, said the saxophone was stolen earlier this year from his front porch.

"This cherished instrument was a cornerstone of his musical ministry, and also carried a profound historical significance -- the mouthpiece is a gift from Alice Coltrane and previously used by John Coltrane," the family wrote in a GoFundMe page to replace the instrument if the original is not recovered.

"We humbly seek your support in raising funds for replacing this special instrument of the same type and quality," the campaign said.

As of Monday, the fundraiser had received more than $5,900 of its $30,000 goal.

"Your generosity will restore a vital piece of Archbishop King's musical ministry, and will also serve as a tribute to the 60th anniversary of 'A Love Supreme' (1965-2025) and John Coltrane's timeless contribution to the highest order of artistic and spiritual expression," the family added.

Coltrane's 33-minute signature piece, "A Love Supreme," had been used to accompany the church's weekly meditation services.

"It's our hope that someone, out of charity and love, will appreciate who St. John Will-I-Am Coltrane was and understand the importance of our work," King said. "That would be our hope and our prayer, that someone will return it."

