U.S. launches mobile app with 'Intent to Depart' feature for undocumented migrants

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has launched a new mobile app with an "Intent to Depart" feature to give undocumented migrants, whose parole has been revoked, an easier way to voluntarily leave the United States.

March 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection has launched a new mobile app to give undocumented migrants, whose parole has been revoked, an easier way to voluntarily leave the United States. The new tool notifies the U.S. government of intent to leave the country in compliance with President Donald Trump's Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion. Advertisement

"Today, we're introducing the CBP Home app offering a new critical feature, Intent to Depart," CBP announced Monday in a post on X.

"The app provides illegal aliens in the United States with a straightforward way to declare their intent to voluntarily depart, offering them the chance to leave before facing harsher consequences," said Pete Flores, Acting Commissioner for U.S. Customs and Border Protection. "This reinforces our commitment to enforcing U.S. laws and safeguarding national security."

The CBP Home Mobile Application reduces administrative processes and enhances security, according to the agency, while providing travelers, businesses and stakeholders with easy access to Customs and Border Protection through their mobile device.

"CBP Home App strengthens our mission to secure the U.S. border by ensuring lawful entry for travelers and supporting effective enforcement," Flores added.

The free mobile app is available for download on Apple or Android devices through Apple's App Store, Google Play or the CBP website.

In addition to notifying the U.S. government of intent to leave, users can apply for a Form I-94, which is required for all visitors with the exception of U.S. citizens, most Canadian citizens, resident migrants and migrants with immigrant visas.

Bus drivers can submit their manifests via the app. Users can also request inspection appointments for perishable cargo entering the United States and check wait times at the border.

The White House confirmed last October that hundreds of thousands of Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans in the United States would not have their two-year legal parole extended under the CHNV program. Those with expiring parole status were told to seek legal status through other federal immigration programs, be deported or leave voluntarily.

Last month, Trump -- who returned to office on Jan. 20 after centering his presidential campaign around immigration -- revoked deportation protections for 300,000 Venezuelans, living in the United States under Temporary Protected Status including those who had applied for asylum. In January, the Trump administration rescinded former President Joe Biden's 18-month extension of TPS for 600,000 Venezuelans. Trump's order gave them 60 days to voluntarily leave the United States or face deportation.

"Biden and former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas attempted to tie the hands of the Trump administration by extending Haiti's Temporary Protected Status by 18 months -- far longer than justified or necessary," DHS officials said in a statement last month.

"We are returning integrity to the TPS system, which has been abused and exploited by illegal aliens for decades. President Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem are returning TPS to its original status: temporary."

Pro-immigrant organizations have filed two federal lawsuits against the Department of Homeland Security and Secretary Noem for "illegally revoking" TPS for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants.

Last week, Trump announced "the invasion of our country is over," as the number of illegal crossings at the nation's southern border dropped to 8,326, the lowest in history, according to the White House.