HHS Secretary RFK Jr. orders FDA to close food ingredients loophole

By Sheri Walsh
US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday ordered the Food and Drug Administration to revise a rule that currently allows food companies to "self-affirm" ingredients are safe. Kennedy said "eliminating this loophole will provide transparency to consumers." Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ordered the Food and Drug Administration on Monday to revise its rule allowing food companies to "self-affirm" that its ingredients are safe.

"For far too long, ingredient manufacturers and sponsors have exploited a loophole that has allowed new ingredients and chemicals, often with unknown safety data, to be introduced into the U.S. food supply without notification to the FDA or the public," said Secretary Kennedy.

"Eliminating this loophole will provide transparency to consumers, help get our nation's food supply back on track by ensuring that ingredients being introduced into foods are safe, and ultimately Make America Healthy Again," Kennedy added.

The FDA's Substances Generally Recognized as Safe -- or GRAS -- rule will be revised to enhance the agency's oversight of ingredients and provide transparency for American consumers. HHS also plans to work on legislation with Congress to "completely close the GRAS loophole."

Currently, the FDA encourages food manufacturers to submit GRAS notices, but companies are allowed to "self-affirm" without notifying the FDA.

The FDA has published more than 1,000 GRAS notices and evaluates approximately 75 notices every year. The public can review and download all GRAS notices, as well as supporting data in the agency's inventory.

By eliminating the self-affirmation process, companies would be required to publicly notify the FDA when introducing new ingredients into the food supply, along with safety data.

"The FDA is committed to further safeguarding the food supply by ensuring the appropriate review of ingredients and substances that come into contact with food," Acting FDA Commissioner Sara Brenner said Monday.

"The FDA will continue to follow our authorities and leverage our resources to protect the health of consumers to ensure that food is a vehicle for wellness."

On Monday, Secretary Kennedy met with food company leaders about "advancing food safety" and "getting toxins out of our food."

"Great discussion today with ConsumerBrands CEOs of Kraft Heinz Company, General Mills, Tyson Foods, Kelloggs, Smuckers and PepsiCo on advancing food safety and radical transparency to protect the health of all Americans, especially our children," Kennedy wrote in a post on X.

"We will strengthen consumer trust by getting toxins out of our food. Let's Make America Healthy Again."

