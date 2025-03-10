Trending
U.S. News
March 10, 2025 / 11:47 PM

U.S. seizes counterfeit jewelry worth $3.5 million between China, Puerto Rico

By Sheri Walsh
A counterfeit necklace, resembling luxury jewelry brand Van Cleef &amp; Arpels' "Alhambra" line, was part of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection seizure on Feb. 20. The 660 rings, bracelets and necklaces could have been sold for $3.5 million, had they been real, according to the federal agency. Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection
March 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have seized a shipment of fake designer jewelry, which could have been sold for $3.5 million, had it been real, the federal agency announced Monday.

The shipment, containing 660 rings, bracelets and necklaces resembling luxury brand Van Cleef & Arpels, was discovered on Feb. 20, en route from China to a residence in Puerto Rico.

"Buying counterfeit luxury jewelry from China may seem like a bargain, but it often fuels criminal enterprises involved in money laundering, forced labor and even organized crime. These counterfeit networks exploit workers, evade taxes and undermine legitimate businesses, while funding illicit activities such as human trafficking and drug trade," said Efrain Rivas, assistant director of Field Operations for Trade at the San Juan Field Office.

"Every purchase supports an underground economy that thrives on deception and exploitation," Rivas added.

With the discovery, Customs and Border Protection is urging consumers to be aware of counterfeit pieces when shopping for bargains.

Among CBP's recommendations is to learn about the value and prices of legitimate jewelry. If the item is priced well below fair market value, it is likely counterfeit.

"If a price seems too good to be true, then it probably is," according to CBP.

To avoid paying for counterfeit goods, purchase jewelry or other designer items from the trademark holder, original manufacturer or from authorized retailers.

Avoid any websites that do not offer customer service contacts, legitimate phone numbers or information on return policies, CBP recommends.

For more information, CBP also advises reviewing its E-Commerce Counterfeit Awareness Guide for Consumers.

"The dangers of buying counterfeit products aren't always obvious to consumers. Particularly, when shopping online, beware of counterfeit goods. Fake goods can lead to real dangers."

