Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 10, 2025 / 11:24 PM

Trump strips former Biden officials, lawyers who prosecuted him of security clearances

By Darryl Coote
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Monday announced that dozens of former Biden administration officials and political adversaries to President Donald Trump have had their security clearances revoked. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Monday announced that dozens of former Biden administration officials and political adversaries to President Donald Trump have had their security clearances revoked. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard said on Monday that dozens of officials from the former Biden administration have had their security clearances revoked and their access to classified information banned.

Those stripped of their security clearances on Monday include former top Biden administration officials Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, Lisa Monaco, Mark Zaid and Norman Eisen.

Advertisement

Others affected include New York Attorney General Letitia James, who secured a civil fraud judgment against Trump, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who won a criminal election interference case against the president.

Andrew Weissman, who investigated Trump's 2016 presidential campaign over alleged collusion with Russia, was also among those named as were the 51 former intelligence officials who signed a letter stating a story involving Biden's son, Hunter Biden, was part of a Russian interference campaign.

Related

Gabbard, in a statement, added that former President Joe Biden would also no longer be provided with the President's Daily Briefing.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly used his executive powers since returning to the White House six weeks ago to exact retribution against his political adversaries, which he campaigned on.

Advertisement

An executive order signed on Jan. 20, Trump's first day in office, directed Gabbard to revoke security clearances for those involved in signing the Hunter Biden-related letter within 90 days, as well as for any who "engaged in inappropriate conduct related to the letter."

"Hmmm, so where are my due process protections?" Zaid, a national security lawyer who represented intelligence community whistleblowers, said on X on Monday in response. "You are familiar with Executive Order 12,968, are you not? Still in effect!"

Executive Order 12968 of 1995 established a uniform federal personnel security program for employees who are considered for initial or continued access to classified information.

Trump has also used executive orders to target law firms linked to his political opponents.

On Thursday, he suspended security clearances for lawyers at Perkins Coie, a law firm Trump has attacked over its connections to the 2016 campaign of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Late last month, he issued a similar directive for lawyers at Covington & Burling over its association with Jack Smith, a former special counsel who twice investigated Trump.

Both of those executive orders direct the government to review all contracts it may have with the law firms.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. orders FDA to close food ingredients loophole
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
HHS Secretary RFK Jr. orders FDA to close food ingredients loophole
March 10 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ordered the Food and Drug Administration on Monday to revise its rule allowing food companies to "self-affirm" that its ingredients are safe.
Delta Airlines slashes revenue, earnings outlook amid lower demand in economic 'uncertainty'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Delta Airlines slashes revenue, earnings outlook amid lower demand in economic 'uncertainty'
March 10 (UPI) -- Delta Air Lines on Monday slashed its first-quarter revenue and earningds outlooks, citing weaker domestic demand in economic "uncertainty."
U.S. stock indexes tumble amid investor fears of recession
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. stock indexes tumble amid investor fears of recession
March 10 (UPI) -- Major stock indexes plummeted Monday as the selloff continued from last week amid fears of a recession because of a U.S. trade war with other countries and other worrying economic news with Donald Trump as U.S. president
Senate confirms Lori Chavez-DeRemer to lead Labor Department
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Senate confirms Lori Chavez-DeRemer to lead Labor Department
March 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate confirmed former U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon to lead the Labor Department in a 67-23 bi-partisan vote Monday.
Judge blocks deportation of Palestinian activist arrested at Columbia University
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Judge blocks deportation of Palestinian activist arrested at Columbia University
March 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge has blocked the deportation of a pro-Palestinian activist, involved in student protests at Columbia University, following his arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement over the weekend.
San Francisco church leader pleads for return of stolen historic saxophone
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
San Francisco church leader pleads for return of stolen historic saxophone
March 10 (UPI) -- A church leader in San Francisco is asking for the public's help to find a historic saxophone, linked to legendary jazz musician John Coltrane.
U.S. launches mobile app with 'Intent to Depart' feature for undocumented migrants
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. launches mobile app with 'Intent to Depart' feature for undocumented migrants
March 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection has launched a new mobile app to give undocumented migrants, whose parole has been revoked, an easier way to voluntarily leave the United States.
Body of missing high school coach in Georgia found in lake month after reported missing
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Body of missing high school coach in Georgia found in lake month after reported missing
March 10 (UPI) -- The body of a high school coach was found one month after he and his fiancee were reported missing aboard a 12-foot boat in central Georgia.
As front passes through Central Florida, tornado destroys home, flips big truck
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
As front passes through Central Florida, tornado destroys home, flips big truck
A radar-confirmed tornado struck Lake Mary in Seminole County on Monday morning. The tornado was captured moving across Interstate 4 just north of Orlando, as it whipped through Lake Mary and into Sanford.
U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to Colorado conversion therapy ban
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to Colorado conversion therapy ban
March 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said yes to a legal challenge to a Colorado law which bans conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ minors.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. orders FDA to close food ingredients loophole
HHS Secretary RFK Jr. orders FDA to close food ingredients loophole
Justice Department investigates record egg prices, corporate profit
Justice Department investigates record egg prices, corporate profit
Chinese tariffs on American agricultural products take effect
Chinese tariffs on American agricultural products take effect
As front passes through Central Florida, tornado destroys home, flips big truck
As front passes through Central Florida, tornado destroys home, flips big truck
Officials: Missing 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student likely drowned in Dominican Republic
Officials: Missing 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student likely drowned in Dominican Republic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement