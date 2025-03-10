Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 10, 2025 / 11:56 AM / Updated at 12:10 PM

U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to Colorado conversion therapy ban

By Chris Benson
(L-R) Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court John Roberts, Justice Elena Kagan, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and retired Justice Anthony Kennedy attended President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress last Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. Pool photo by Win McNamee/UPI
1 of 2 | (L-R) Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court John Roberts, Justice Elena Kagan, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and retired Justice Anthony Kennedy attended President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress last Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. Pool photo by Win McNamee/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a legal challenge to a Colorado law that bans conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ minors.

The high court agreed to take up the challenge brought by the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative group representing Christian counselor Kaley Chiles in opposition to the state law, argues that Colorado's law violates First Amendment rights by "censoring" client conversions.

Advertisement

"All Americans should be allowed to speak freely and seek the best possible help they desire," Cody Barnett, an attorney with the alliance, said in a statement.

The justices will review the ruling of a lower court which says that the Colorado law is a restriction on treatment but not speech. They will ultimately decide if state and local governments can enforce laws which ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ minors.

Related

However, the high court has declined in the past to rule on similar cases as recently as 2023.

Conversion therapy, as defined by the state, is an attempt to "change an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity, including efforts to change behaviors or gender expressions or to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attraction or feelings toward individuals of the same sex."

Advertisement

"In Colorado, we are committed to protecting professional standards of care so that no one suffers unscientific and harmful so-called gay conversion therapy," the state's Attorney General Phil Weiser wrote in a statement.

At least 23 states and the District of Columbia ban conversation therapy for minors, according to the Movement Advancement Project. In 2022, lawmaker in New Zealand overwhelmingly passed a similar law to ban conversion therapy.

Chiles, a Christian and licensed professional counselor in the state, in 2022 sued Colorado in federal court claiming the conversation ban violated her free speech and targeted Christians -- which a district court rejected.

In September, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a 2-1 decision that the prohibition did not impinge free speech nor does it target religion. In its ruling, the court said the ban aligned with medical consensus that conversation therapy is "ineffective and harmful" and "rationally serves" the interests of the state in protecting minors.

"These clients believe their lives will be more fulfilling if aligned with the teachings of their faith, and they want to achieve freedom from what they see as harmful self-perceptions and sexual behaviors," a lawyer for Chiles wrote in a court filing.

Advertisement

It will be decided in the court's next term beginning in October.

Latest Headlines

Marco Rubio says 80% of USAID contracts to be canceled
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Marco Rubio says 80% of USAID contracts to be canceled
March 10 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Monday that 83% of the U.S. Agency for International Development's programs will be canceled.
Chinese tariffs on American agricultural products take effect
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Chinese tariffs on American agricultural products take effect
March 10 (UPI) -- Retaliatory tariffs imposed by China on U.S. farm products took effect Monday.
Palestinian activist involved with student protests arrested by ICE
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Palestinian activist involved with student protests arrested by ICE
March 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement over the weekend detained a student involved with pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University.
NORAD intercepts civilian aircraft flying near Trump's Mar-a-Lago
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
NORAD intercepts civilian aircraft flying near Trump's Mar-a-Lago
March 10 (UPI) -- U.S. fighter jets twice intercepted civilian aircraft flying in restricted airspace near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida over the weekend, military officials said.
Five injured in small plane crash in Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Five injured in small plane crash in Pennsylvania
March 10 (UPI) -- A small plane has crashed in rural Pennsylvania, injuring all five on board, officials said.
Justice Department investigates record egg prices, corporate profit
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Justice Department investigates record egg prices, corporate profit
March 9 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Sunday it is investigating the skyrocketing cost of eggs, which producers have blamed on the latest outbreak of avian flu.
Trump admin. says tariffs meant for 'drug war, not trade war'
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Trump admin. says tariffs meant for 'drug war, not trade war'
March 9 (UPI) -- Trump administration officials said Sunday that impending tariffs are aimed at a drug war, not a trade war.
Long Island wildfires threaten the Hamptons
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Long Island wildfires threaten the Hamptons
March 9 (UPI) -- At least four wildfires broke out on New York's Long Island over the weekend, threatening the Hamptons as people on social media shared videos of the flames and smoke billowing into the sky above.
Man who escaped Puerto Rico prison in 1987 captured
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Man who escaped Puerto Rico prison in 1987 captured
March 9 (UPI) -- A man who escaped from a prison in Puerto Rico in 1987 has been captured in Florida where he was living under a fake name, authorities said Friday.
Secret Service shoots man near White House
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Secret Service shoots man near White House
March 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Secret Service shot a man near the White House during an incident early Sunday morning, the agency confirmed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justice Department investigates record egg prices, corporate profit
Justice Department investigates record egg prices, corporate profit
China, Iran and Russia to hold 'Security Belt' military exercise in Indian Ocean
China, Iran and Russia to hold 'Security Belt' military exercise in Indian Ocean
Israel to immediately cut off electricity to Gaza, minister says
Israel to immediately cut off electricity to Gaza, minister says
Long Island wildfires threaten the Hamptons
Long Island wildfires threaten the Hamptons
Man who escaped Puerto Rico prison in 1987 captured
Man who escaped Puerto Rico prison in 1987 captured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement