Five injured in small plane crash in Pennsylvania

March 10 (UPI) -- A small plane has crashed in rural Pennsylvania, injuring all five on board, officials said. The plane crashed at about 3:18 p.m. EDT on Sunday in a parking lot of a retirement community in Manheim Township, located about 85 miles northwest of Philadelphia, Manheim Township said in a statement.

All five people on board sustained injuries of unknown severity and were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment, according to the township. No injuries were reported on the ground and there were no deaths, it added.

The Brethren Village facilities also avoided sustaining damage, though several cars in the parking lot were damaged.

Officials told reporters during a press conference that the aircraft was on fire when responders arrived at the scene. About a dozen cars were damaged in the crash, with at least five having been "severely damaged," Manheim Township Police Chief Duane Fisher said.

The fire has since been extinguished, the officials said.

According to FlightAware, the aircraft had departed from Lancaster Airport near the crash site with a final destination of Springfield, Ohio.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Fisher said they initially imposed a shelter-in-place order for the retirement community following the crash as a "precaution."

"At no point did the plane or the aircraft strike any part of the structure," Fisher said. "So, we're very confident that all safety concerns have been addressed as far as the facility here and everyone that lives here."

"I don't know if I consider it a miracle, but the fact that we have a plane crash where everybody survives and nobody on the ground is hurt is a wonderful thing."

The FAA, which said it was investigating the crash, identified the plane in a statement as a Beechcraft Bonanza.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said state police were on the scene assisting first responders.

"All Commonwealth resources are available as the response continues," he said on X.

The incident follows a series of high-profile aviation crashes in the United States, including a crash involving a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines Jet in Washington, D.C., in January.