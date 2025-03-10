Advertisement
U.S. News
March 10, 2025 / 5:01 AM

NORAD intercepts civilian aircraft flying near Trump's Mar-a-Lago

By Darryl Coote
NORAD fighter jets intercepted civilian aircraft flying near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
NORAD fighter jets intercepted civilian aircraft flying near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- U.S. fighter jets twice intercepted civilian aircraft flying in restricted airspace near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida over the weekend, military officials said.

North American Aerospace Defense Command said in a statement that a civilian aircraft violated the Temporary Flight Restriction over Palm Beach where Trump's residence is located at about 1:15 p.m. EDT Sunday.

Advertisement

An F-16 fighter jet responded from the Continental U.S. NORAD region to intercept the unidentified aircraft.

The aircraft was "safely escorted out of the area" by the F-16, which had to deploy flares to get the civilian pilot's attention -- flares that may have been visible to the public, NORAD said.

The first interception occurred on Saturday at about 8:50 a.m. The first civilian aircraft was also escorted from the area by a NORAD-deployed F-16.

"Adherence to TFR procedures is essential to ensure flight safety, national security and the security of the president," Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of NORAD and U.S. Northern Command, said.

"The procedures are not optional, and the excessive number of recent TFR violations indicates many civil aviators are not reading Notices to Airmen, or NOTAMs, before each flight as required by the FAA, and has resulted in multiple responses by NORAD fighter aircraft to guid offending aircraft out of the TFR."

Advertisement

According to U.S. military officials, since Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration, NORAD has responded to more than 20 TFR violations near the president's Mar-a-Lago resort.

On March 1, three civilian aircraft were intercepted near the Florida estate.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Five injured in small plane crash in Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Five injured in small plane crash in Pennsylvania
March 10 (UPI) -- A small plane has crashed in rural Pennsylvania, injuring all five on board, officials said.
Justice Department investigates record egg prices, corporate profit
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Justice Department investigates record egg prices, corporate profit
March 9 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Sunday it is investigating the skyrocketing cost of eggs, which producers have blamed on the latest outbreak of avian flu.
Trump admin. says tariffs meant for 'drug war, not trade war'
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump admin. says tariffs meant for 'drug war, not trade war'
March 9 (UPI) -- Trump administration officials said Sunday that impending tariffs are aimed at a drug war, not a trade war.
Long Island wildfires threaten the Hamptons
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Long Island wildfires threaten the Hamptons
March 9 (UPI) -- At least four wildfires broke out on New York's Long Island over the weekend, threatening the Hamptons as people on social media shared videos of the flames and smoke billowing into the sky above.
Man who escaped Puerto Rico prison in 1987 captured
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Man who escaped Puerto Rico prison in 1987 captured
March 9 (UPI) -- A man who escaped from a prison in Puerto Rico in 1987 has been captured in Florida where he was living under a fake name, authorities said Friday.
Secret Service shoots man near White House
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Secret Service shoots man near White House
March 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Secret Service shot a man near the White House during an incident early Sunday morning, the agency confirmed.
K.C. Chiefs leading receiver Xavier Worthy arrested on assault charge in Texas
U.S. News // 1 day ago
K.C. Chiefs leading receiver Xavier Worthy arrested on assault charge in Texas
March 8 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs' leading wide receiver Xavier Worthy was arrested on a domestic assault charge involving a domestic dispute in Georgetown, Texas.
House GOP proposes higher defense, lower domestic spending in stopgap bill
U.S. News // 1 day ago
House GOP proposes higher defense, lower domestic spending in stopgap bill
March 8 (UPI) -- House Republicans are proposing increases to national defense spending while reducing spending on domestic programs in a stopgap funding measure to avert a government shutdown.
Appointed attorney: NYC Mayor Eric Adams' corruption charges should be dismissed
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Appointed attorney: NYC Mayor Eric Adams' corruption charges should be dismissed
March 8 (UPI) -- Federal corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams should be dropped permanently with no chance of future reinstatement, according to a lawyer retained by the judge overseeing the case to review it.
More federal employees offered buyouts
U.S. News // 1 day ago
More federal employees offered buyouts
March 8 (UPI) -- Federal workers with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are being offered buyouts from the agency as part of President Donald Trump's efforts to reduce the government workforce.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Secret Service shoots man near White House
Secret Service shoots man near White House
Long Island wildfires threaten the Hamptons
Long Island wildfires threaten the Hamptons
Israel to immediately cut off electricity to Gaza, minister says
Israel to immediately cut off electricity to Gaza, minister says
Man who escaped Puerto Rico prison in 1987 captured
Man who escaped Puerto Rico prison in 1987 captured
Justice Department investigates record egg prices, corporate profit
Justice Department investigates record egg prices, corporate profit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement