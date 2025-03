Harvard on Monday announced that it was freezing hiring, citing financial uncertainty. File Photo by Matthew Healey/ UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Harvard University announced a faculty and staff hiring freeze Monday. In a press release, university president Alan M. Garber stated the reason for the decision was "substantial financial uncertainties driven by rapidly shifting federal policies." Advertisement

No mention of exact policies is mentioned, but the Trump administration pulled $400 million in contracts and grants Friday from Columbia University for failing to address on-campus antisemitism.

Garber continued that Harvard had been preparing for "changes in the revenues that support our mission," and has asked that its schools and units identify "strategic adjustments in their spending to build the long-term capacity needed to advance academic priorities at a time of uncertain revenues" as part of its 2026 fiscal year.

He also noted that the hiring pause decision is a temporary move that is currently in effect for only the current semester but will be revisited "as circumstances warrant."

Both Harvard and Columbia are on a list of universities that the federal anti-Semitism task force has announced it intends to visit.