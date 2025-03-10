Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 10, 2025 / 4:40 PM

Body of missing high school coach in Georgia found in lake month after reported missing

By Allen Cone

March 10 (UPI) -- The body of a high school coach was found one month after he and his fiancee were reported missing aboard a 12-foot boat in central Georgia.

Gary Jones, a physics teacher and the track and field coach at private Westminster Schools in Atlanta, was found on Lake Oconee about noon Sunday, according to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills.

Advertisement

He was located in about 45 feet of water and about 100 yards from where the body of Jones' fiancee, Spelman College instructor Joycelyn Wilson, was located one day after they were missing on Feb. 8. They had planned to get married this Friday

The man-made reservoir is about 84 miles east of Atlanta.

"This has gone on for 29 days, the longest rescue or recovery that I've ever been involved in in my half-century in law enforcement," the sheriff told The Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Advertisement

He was last seen alive when he launched the boat at Fish Tale Marina to celebrate his 50th birthday.

Once his boat was in the water, Jones steered it to the hotel, where he picked up Wilson.

The empty two-seater boat and his sneakers were found floating about 3 miles northwest of the Wallace Dam, which separates Oconee from Lake Sinclair to the south toward Milledgeville.

Wilson's body was found the next day. She was 49, according to her obituary.

Searchers used sonar, cadaver dogs, helicopters and drones.

The search was suspended March 3.

Authorities turned to Keith Cormican, founder of Bruce's Legacy, a Wisconsin-based volunteer organization that provides search and recovery operations for drowned victims.

Cormican used its advanced sonar equipment to locate Jones.

"He's very successful, very well known around the country, and he's literally traveled the world finding bodies," Sills said.

His new $85,000 side-scan sonar can see about 100 feet underwater.

Cormican trawled much of the deep-water portion of the lake Saturday, and Sunday focused on shallower water's standing timber.

He called it "an underwater forest."

"We went into the timber this morning and we just started our search, mowing back and forth," he told The Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Advertisement

"It's a very emotional feeling, knowing that we were going to be able to give them their brother back," added Cormican, who started his nonprofit in 2013 in honor of his firefighter brother who died in a drowning rescue.

Jones' brother, Michael Jones, was informed the body was found.

"This has been probably one of the worst 29 days of our life. And, and we depended heavily on our faith," Michael Jones told WMAZ. "Our Heavenly Father brought us through. He's still sustaining us, and we have come to a new level of faith, of strength, and we just encourage everyone to continue to pray for us," Michael said.

The independent Christian K-12 school has an enrollment of about 1,900 students.

On Monday, the Westminster School President Keith Evans released a statement, .

"Gary had such a positive impact on his students over the course of more than two decades at Westminster and he enjoyed the respect and affection of his fellow teachers and coaches as well as parents and alumni," Evans said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S. stock indexes tumble amid investor fears of recession
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. stock indexes tumble amid investor fears of recession
March 10 (UPI) -- Major stock indexes plummeted Monday as the selloff continued from last week amid fears of a recession because of a U.S. trade war with other countries and other worrying economic news with Donald Trump as U.S. president
As front passes through Central Florida, tornado destroys home, flips big truck
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
As front passes through Central Florida, tornado destroys home, flips big truck
A radar-confirmed tornado struck Lake Mary in Seminole County on Monday morning. The tornado was captured moving across Interstate 4 just north of Orlando, as it whipped through Lake Mary and into Sanford.
U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to Colorado conversion therapy ban
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to Colorado conversion therapy ban
March 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said yes to a legal challenge to a Colorado law which bans conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ minors.
Sexual harassment incidents at U.S. military academies down slightly in latest reporting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sexual harassment incidents at U.S. military academies down slightly in latest reporting
March 10 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense on Monday released its 2023-2024 report on sexual harassment and violence in the U.S. military which indicated incidents were down but steady in key categories.
March mega storm to create blizzard conditions in north-central U.S.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
March mega storm to create blizzard conditions in north-central U.S.
The same storm forecast to bring feet of snow to the Sierra Nevada at midweek will gain strength when over the central United States later this week and will deliver accumulating snow, travel woes.
Hiring at Harvard University paused due to 'shifting federal policies'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Hiring at Harvard University paused due to 'shifting federal policies'
March 10 (UPI) -- Harvard University announced a faculty and staff hiring freeze Monday.
Marco Rubio says 80% of USAID contracts to be canceled
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Marco Rubio says 80% of USAID contracts to be canceled
March 10 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Monday that 83% of the U.S. Agency for International Development's programs will be canceled.
Chinese tariffs on American agricultural products take effect
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Chinese tariffs on American agricultural products take effect
March 10 (UPI) -- Retaliatory tariffs imposed by China on U.S. farm products took effect Monday.
Palestinian activist involved with student protests arrested by ICE
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Palestinian activist involved with student protests arrested by ICE
March 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement over the weekend detained a student involved with pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University.
NORAD intercepts civilian aircraft flying near Trump's Mar-a-Lago
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
NORAD intercepts civilian aircraft flying near Trump's Mar-a-Lago
March 10 (UPI) -- U.S. fighter jets twice intercepted civilian aircraft flying in restricted airspace near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida over the weekend, military officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Justice Department investigates record egg prices, corporate profit
Justice Department investigates record egg prices, corporate profit
China, Iran and Russia to hold 'Security Belt' military exercise in Indian Ocean
China, Iran and Russia to hold 'Security Belt' military exercise in Indian Ocean
Five injured in small plane crash in Pennsylvania
Five injured in small plane crash in Pennsylvania
Chinese tariffs on American agricultural products take effect
Chinese tariffs on American agricultural products take effect
Mark Carney to be Canada's next prime minister with Liberal Party election win
Mark Carney to be Canada's next prime minister with Liberal Party election win
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement