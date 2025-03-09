Advertisement
U.S. News
March 9, 2025 / 4:01 PM

Trump admin says tariffs meant for 'drug war, not trade war'

By Mark Moran
U.S. President Donald Trump listens as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick speaks after announcing a $100 billion U.S. investment by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
1 of 2 | U.S. President Donald Trump listens as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick speaks after announcing a $100 billion U.S. investment by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Sunday that the Trump administration's threatened 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports will start Wednesday and tariffs on Canadian dairy and lumber products will go into effect on April 2.

National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett said in an interview with ABC News' "This Week" that the tariffs are not meant to start a trade war.

"What happened was that we launched a drug war, not a trade war, and it was part of the negotiation to get Canada and Mexico to stop shipping fentanyl across our borders," Hassett said.

"As we've watched them make progress on the drug war, then we've relaxed some of the tariffs that we put on them because they're making progress."

Lutnick, in an interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press," said the tariffs would go into effect and remain until both countries are satisfied with how the flow of fentanyl into the United States is being handled.

Hassett claimed Canada is a "major source" of fentanyl imports, despite the fact that the country is only responsible for 0.2% of illegal imports of the drug into the United States, according to CNN.

President Donald Trump on Sunday responded to concerns that tariffs could cause a recession in the United States.

"I hate to predict things like that," Trump told Mara Bartiromo on her Fox News show. "There is a period of transition because what we are doing is very big."

Trump predicted that his approach to reshaping the economy will take time but ultimately benefit U.S. farmers. He also said Sunday that the tariffs "could go up." He added that he plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on countries that put them on U.S. goods.

Economists have said Trump's approach is unusual and unprecedented, and making American consumers and businesses nervous.

Long Island wildfires threaten the Hamptons
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Long Island wildfires threaten the Hamptons
March 9 (UPI) -- At least four wildfires broke out on New York's Long Island over the weekend, threatening the Hamptons as people on social media shared videos of the flames and smoke billowing into the sky above.
Man who escaped Puerto Rico prison in 1987 captured
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Man who escaped Puerto Rico prison in 1987 captured
March 9 (UPI) -- A man who escaped from a prison in Puerto Rico in 1987 has been captured in Florida where he was living under a fake name, authorities said Friday.
Secret Service shoots man near White House
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Secret Service shoots man near White House
March 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Secret Service shot a man near the White House during an incident early Sunday morning, the agency confirmed.
K.C. Chiefs leading receiver Xavier Worthy arrested on assault charge in Texas
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
K.C. Chiefs leading receiver Xavier Worthy arrested on assault charge in Texas
March 8 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs' leading wide receiver Xavier Worthy was arrested on a domestic assault charge involving a domestic dispute in Georgetown, Texas.
House GOP proposes higher defense, lower domestic spending in stopgap bill
U.S. News // 1 day ago
House GOP proposes higher defense, lower domestic spending in stopgap bill
March 8 (UPI) -- House Republicans are proposing increases to national defense spending while reducing spending on domestic programs in a stopgap funding measure to avert a government shutdown.
Appointed attorney: NYC Mayor Eric Adams' corruption charges should be dismissed
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Appointed attorney: NYC Mayor Eric Adams' corruption charges should be dismissed
March 8 (UPI) -- Federal corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams should be dropped permanently with no chance of future reinstatement, according to a lawyer retained by the judge overseeing the case to review it.
More federal employees offered buyouts
U.S. News // 1 day ago
More federal employees offered buyouts
March 8 (UPI) -- Federal workers with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are being offered buyouts from the agency as part of President Donald Trump's efforts to reduce the government workforce.
At 2 a.m. Sunday, clocks will spring forward one hour in most states
U.S. News // 1 day ago
At 2 a.m. Sunday, clocks will spring forward one hour in most states
March 8 (UPI) -- At 2 a.m., clocks in most parts of the United States will spring forward one hour as daylight saving time begins.
Locally severe storms will rattle Gulf Coast states this weekend
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Locally severe storms will rattle Gulf Coast states this weekend
As a storm travels through the south-central and southeastern United States this weekend, thunderstorms packing strong winds, flooding downpours and potentially damaging hail will erupt, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
For first time in 15 years, state executes man by firing squad
U.S. News // 2 days ago
For first time in 15 years, state executes man by firing squad
March 7 (UPI) -- South Carolina executed a man Friday by firing squad, convicted of double murder.
