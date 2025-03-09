Advertisement
March 9, 2025 / 12:19 PM

Long Island wildfires threaten the Hamptons

By Adam Schrader
Bayport Fire Department shared an image on social media of smoke billowing into the air from a wildfire on Long Island near the Hamptons on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Bayport Fire Department/Facebook
Bayport Fire Department shared an image on social media of smoke billowing into the air from a wildfire on Long Island near the Hamptons on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Bayport Fire Department/Facebook

March 9 (UPI) -- At least four wildfires broke out on New York's Long Island over the weekend, threatening the Hamptons as people on social media shared videos of the flames and smoke billowing into the sky above.

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency for Suffolk County on Saturday as the dozens of small brush fires sparked around the Pine Barrens area near the hamlet of Westhampton on the island's East End.

Hochul said she had offered County Executive Edward Romaine any necessary state resources including New York National Guard helicopters for air support and multiple state agencies on the ground.

Romaine said Saturday that Sunrise Highway, one of the main thoroughfares from New York City to the Hamptons, was closed past Exit 58 in Hampton Bays, where Sunrise Highway ends as a highway and transitions into Montauk Highway.

"We are working with the town of Southampton closely," Romaine said. "The National Guard is also involved in water drops that began some time ago."

On Sunday, the Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services thanked volunteer firefighting crews from across Suffolk County and firefighters from neighboring Nassau County for assisting in stopping the spread of the blazes.

"As operations continue, we urge residents to remain vigilant and exercise caution with any potential ignition sources. Your awareness can help prevent further fire danger," it said. "Stay safe and thank you to all who are working tirelessly to protect our communities!"

The fires started around 1 p.m. on Saturday, according to the New York Daily News. Three of four blazes were said to be fully contained by 6:30 p.m. while the fourth, in Westhampton, was 50% contained.

"My heart is with our communities on Long Island as they navigate today's brush fires," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. "I'm grateful for all the first responders working to put these fires out."

In November, a volunteer firefighter died while helping battle one of several wildfires in and around New York City amid abnormally warm weather and a historic drought.

