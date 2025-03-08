Advertisement
March 8, 2025 / 4:42 PM

K.C. Chiefs leading receiver Xavier Worthy arrested on assault charge in Texas

By Mike Heuer
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy is pictured in a booking photo following his arrest on an assault charge Friday night. Photo by the Williamson County (Texas) Sheriff's Office
1 of 2 | Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy is pictured in a booking photo following his arrest on an assault charge Friday night. Photo by the Williamson County (Texas) Sheriff's Office

March 8 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs' leading wide receiver Xavier Worthy was arrested on a domestic assault charge involving a domestic dispute in Georgetown, Texas.

On Friday night, Williamson County Sheriff's Office booked Worthy, 21, on the felony charge that accuses him of assaulting a family or household member by impeding that person's breathing or circulation. Georgetown is 28 miles north of Austin, where he played college football at the University of Texas.

Last month, Worthy played in the Super Bowl in New Orleans, recording eight grabs for 157 yards and two touchdown catches in the Chiefs' 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"We are aware of the allegation that led to Mr. Worthy's arrest," his attorneys, Chip Lewis and Sam Bassett, told media in a statement. "We are working with law enforcement in Williamson County to ensure they have the benefit of the totality of circumstances that led to this allegation."

The defense attorneys said the incident involved a woman whom Worthy told several times to vacate his residence after a private investigator provided him with video evidence of her infidelity.

"She has refused to vacate the residence and made a number of extortive efforts prior to resorting to this baseless allegation against Mr. Worthy," Lewis and Bassett said. "The complainant further destroyed a room in the residence, scratched Mr. Worthy's face and ripped out parts of his hair."

The attorneys said there is video evidence of Worthy's injuries but he told law enforcement he did not want to press charges against the woman.

"We will continue to cooperate with Williamson County authorities as we have full faith their thorough investigation will support Mr.Worthy's innocence," Lewis and Bassett said.

Officials with the Chiefs acknowledged the arrest and charge and said they are "gathering information," A to Z Sports reported.

The Chiefs drafted Worthy 28th overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Worthy finished his NFL rookie season as the Chiefs' leading receiver with 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns and 20 rushes for 104 yards and three touchdowns, KMBC reported.

"We are aware and gathering information", the Chiefs said in a statement Saturday morning.

