Florida explosion and fire destroys three yachts in Miami-Dade, no injuries

March 7 (UPI) -- Three yachts were destroyed in an explosion and fire Friday in Miami that triggered a large firefighter response on the Miami River.

No injuries were reported as irefighters were called at about 3:34 a.m. and found three yachts on fire near 3250 NW North RIver Dr. in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Two were 60 feet long and the third was 90 feet.

It's being investigated as a possible arson.

Firefighters from over 30 units fought the yacht fires from the land and water. One yacht sunk, another was largely submerged and the third was burned out and destroyed.

"The fire is now under control, but units remain on the scene to contain fuel runoff from the vessel and minimize the environmental impact of firefighting in the water," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said in a statement.

An oil boom was deployed by firefighters in an effort to absorb and contain fuel from the yachts.

Witnesses reported a massive explosion as the yacht fires broke out.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office arson investigators are probing the cause of the fire.