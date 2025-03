South Carolina is set to execute death row inmate Brad Sigmon by firing squad on Friday. Photo courtesy South Carolina Department of Corrections

March 7 (UPI) -- South Carolina is scheduled to execute a man convicted of double murder Friday by firing squad. Brad Sigmon, convicted of fatally bludgeoning David and Gladys Larke in 2001, chose the method of execution over the other state-approved methods of the electric chair or lethal injection. Advertisement

The state of South Carolina has never employed a firing squad for an execution, and the method hasn't been used in the United States since 2010.

Sigmon's attorneys said he made the choice for the firing squad rather than take an unreliable execution drug or die by the electric chair, calling that method "ancient" and that it "would burn and cook him alive." Gerald "Bo" King, one of Sigmon's lawyers, further added that the use of a firing squad as an alternative "is just as monstrous."

Sigmon, who admitted his guilt in court, beat the couple, his ex-girlfriend's parents, to death with a baseball bat. He also kidnapped his ex but she managed to escape by jumping out of his car, though he shot her in the foot.

His attorneys have both filed a petition for executive clemency with the state governor and asked the U.S. Supreme Court to "consider whether South Carolina's compressed election timeline and arbitrary denial of information relating to the South Carolina Department of Corrections lethal injection drugs violate Due Process."

At age 67, Sigmon, if executed, will be the oldest person to ever be executed by South Carolina.