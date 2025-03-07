Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 7, 2025 / 11:47 AM

20 attorneys general file suit over federal worker firings

By Ian Stark
A group of attorneys general filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its plan to terminate federal probationary employees. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
A group of attorneys general filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its plan to terminate federal probationary employees. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- A group of 20 attorneys general filed suit against the Trump administration over its firing of federal workers.

Attorneys general from 19 states and Washington sought a court order Thursday that would reinstate terminated probationary employees, who were either promoted or hired within the past two years and have less job protections than longer-serving federal workers.

Advertisement

The complaint, filed in United States District Court for the District of Maryland, names Trump cabinet members as plaintiffs, and alleges that "President Trump and his administration have made no secret of their contempt for the roughly two million committed professionals who form the federal civil service," alleging that the firings are both illegal and the cause of nationwide chaos.

The suit further purports that the firings do not only ignore federal regulations regarding termination procedures but are also affecting the states where fired workers live, due to "increased administrative demands" related to unemployment claims, increased need of social services and a decrease in tax revenue.

Related

According to the case documents, the goal is to restore the jobs of any probationary employees who were let go on or after Jan. 20 and to stop the future firing of any probationary employees.

Advertisement

The 20 attorneys general had previously filed an amicus brief last month in support of Gwynne Wilcox, who was fired from the National Labor Relations Board.

Wilcox had filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, and a federal court has since declared that Wilcox was illegally let go and she now can keep her job.

The court ruling stated that Trump's attempt to fire her was "blatantly illegal, and his constitutional arguments to excuse this illegal act are contrary to Supreme Court precedent and over a century of practice."

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, who is among the 20 attorneys general involved, said in a press release that "This ruling is a victory for workers' rights and labor unions."

Latest Headlines

Florida explosion and fire destroys three yachts in Miami-Dade, no injuries
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Florida explosion and fire destroys three yachts in Miami-Dade, no injuries
March 7 (UPI) -- Three yachts were destroyed in an explosion and fire Friday in Miami that triggered a large firefighter response on the Miami River. No one was hurt.
U.S. economy added a fewer than expected 151,000 jobs in February
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. economy added a fewer than expected 151,000 jobs in February
March 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. created a fewer than expected 151,000 jobs in February, according to a Friday report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate was 4.1%.
Walgreens to go private in $23.7B 'definitive agreement' with Sycamore Partners
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Walgreens to go private in $23.7B 'definitive agreement' with Sycamore Partners
March 7 (UPI) -- The Walgreens Boots Alliance Friday said the drug store chain is going private, acquired by private equity company Sycamore Partners in a $23.7 billion deal described as a "definitive agreement."
South Carolina scheduled to execute death row inmate by firing squad
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
South Carolina scheduled to execute death row inmate by firing squad
March 7 (UPI) -- South Carolina is scheduled to execute a man convicted of double murder Friday by firing squad.
U.S. tariffs, retaliation will raise prices, economists say
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. tariffs, retaliation will raise prices, economists say
March 7 (UPI) -- The newly imposed tariffs President Donald Trump has placed on Canada, China and Mexico will cause increased prices, job losses and slowing business, economists say.
Police investigating shooting at Oregon Tesla dealership
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Police investigating shooting at Oregon Tesla dealership
March 7 (UPI) -- Police in Oregon are investigating a shooting at a Tesla dealership, making it the latest instance of potential vandalism targeting the Elon Musk-owned automaker.
Trump signs executive order targeting law firm linked to Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump signs executive order targeting law firm linked to Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign
March 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to suspend security clearances for Perkins Coie lawyers, as he continues to retaliate against law firms connected to his political opponents.
Trump signs executive order creating bitcoin reserve and digital asset stockpile
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump signs executive order creating bitcoin reserve and digital asset stockpile
March 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order creating a strategic bitcoin reserve as well as a U.S. digital asset stockpile on Thursday, a day ahead of the White House hosting a crypto summit.
Poll: Support for Israel among Americans drops to lowest level in 25 years
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Poll: Support for Israel among Americans drops to lowest level in 25 years
March 6 (UPI) -- Support for Israel has fallen to its lowest level in a quarter century, according to the latest Gallup poll released Thursday.
Maryland Transportation Authority permitted to rebuild Francis Scott Key Bridge
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Maryland Transportation Authority permitted to rebuild Francis Scott Key Bridge
March 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday granted permission for the Maryland Transportation Authority to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore Harbor.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump signs executive order targeting law firm linked to Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign
Trump signs executive order targeting law firm linked to Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign
Denmark's national postal service to stop letter carrying
Denmark's national postal service to stop letter carrying
2 charged in 2024 overdose deaths of 3 Kansas City Chiefs fans
2 charged in 2024 overdose deaths of 3 Kansas City Chiefs fans
Federal judge declines to immediately stop USAID contractor firings
Federal judge declines to immediately stop USAID contractor firings
Trump signs executive order creating bitcoin reserve and digital asset stockpile
Trump signs executive order creating bitcoin reserve and digital asset stockpile
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement