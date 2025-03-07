Police investigating shooting at Oregon Tesla dealership

1 of 3 | A Tesla dealership in Tigard, Ore., was damaged early Thursday in a shooting. Photo courtesy of Tigard Police/ Release

March 7 (UPI) -- Police in Oregon are investigating a shooting at a Tesla dealership, making it the latest instance of potential vandalism targeting the Elon Musk-owned automaker. At least three cars were damaged, several dealership windows were shattered and a computer monitor was pierced in the shooting, which occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday at a Tesla dealership on SW Cascade Avenue in Tigard, a city about 10 miles southwest of Portland. Advertisement

Tigard Police said in a statement that at least seven shots were fired, but no one was injured as the property was unoccupied at the time.

The shooting comes as Tesla has been a frequent target over its CEO's involvement in the federal government.

Musk heads President Donald Trump's controversial Department of Government Efficiency. Despite its name, DOGE is not a federal department but a Temporary Organization formed via executive order with the goal to cull federal spending and shrink the government.

DOGE has been responsible for thousands of firings and the alleged termination of an unknown number of federal contracts seemingly worth in the billions of dollars.

Protests have erupted in opposition to Musk, an unelected official, and DOGE.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Adam Matthew Lansky, 41, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at a Salem, Ore., Tesla dealership on Jan. 20, the day of Trump's inauguration. He is also accused of shooting at the same dealership and its vehicles on Feb. 19.

On Monday, a fire was believed intentionally set at a Tesla electric vehicle charging station in eastern Massachusetts.

Late last month, Lucy Grace Nelson, 40, was arrested for allegedly repeatedly vandalizing a Tesla dealership in Loveland with incendiary devices.

Tigard Police said that while the motive behind Thursday's shooting has not been confirmed they are aware "that other Tesla dealerships have been targeted across Oregon and the nation for political reasons."

In response, Tigard Police was working with federal law enforcement, including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, to investigate the shooting.