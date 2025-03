The U.S. Customs and Border Protection renamed one of its Air and Marine Operations units Thursday in honor of Michel O. Maceda Marine. Photo courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection

March 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection renamed one of its Air and Marine Operations units Thursday in honor of an agent who died in the line of duty. In a press release, the federal law enforcement agency announced that its now-formerly named Mayagüez Marine Unit has been dedicated the Michel O. Maceda Marine Unit. Advertisement

Agent Michel Maceda was one of three agents who stopped a vessel off Puerto Rico in November of 2022, and allegedly discovered the people onboard were attempting to smuggle drugs into the United States.

The traffickers opened fire on Maceda and his fellow agents, striking all three. Of the three agents, Maceda's life couldn't be saved.

The Michel O. Maceda Memorial Act was passed by Congress in September of 2024, which designated the renaming of the Mayagüez Marine Unit as the Michel O. Maceda Marine Unit, and the dedication was made official in Puerto Rico at the San Juan Custom House.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was present and bestowed the two agents who survived the incident, Customs and Border Protection agents Jorge Santiago and Mark Lamphere with the Medal of Valor and Purple Cross awards.