March 6, 2025 / 11:06 PM

Poll: Support for Israel among Americans drops to lowest level in 25 years

By Mark Moran
Israelis look on as motorcycle convoy accompanying the funeral procession of the Bibas family, who were killed in captivity inside the Gaza Strip during the Israel-Hamas war, passes through Sderot, Israel in February 26. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI
Israelis look on as motorcycle convoy accompanying the funeral procession of the Bibas family, who were killed in captivity inside the Gaza Strip during the Israel-Hamas war, passes through Sderot, Israel in February 26. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Support for Israel among Americans has fallen to its lowest level in a quarter century, according to the latest Gallup poll released Thursday.

The poll shows that 46% of respondents said they support Israel rather than Palestine in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the lowest rating in the 25 years that Gallup has been conducting the poll, with the previous low of 51% having been recorded twice: last year and in 2001.

Meanwhile, support of Palestinians has skyrocketed. Thirty-three percent of respondents said they support Palestinians, which is up 6% from last year.

Republicans lean toward supporting Israel while more Democrats support Palestinians.

Most of the Americans surveyed report favoring a two-state solution to the conflict, the poll said.

Gallup has been measuring opinions on the ongoing strife between Israel and the Palestinians since 1999.

"Since then, more Americans have supported than opposed the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, and that continues today. Currently, 55% are in favor and 31% opposed, while 14% do not have an opinion," the poll said.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have died in the latest war between Israel and the Palestinians, which erupted on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise terror attack on Israel.

The fighting only came to a halt in January with a fragile cease-fire.

