March 6, 2025 / 6:34 PM

2 charged in 2024 overdose deaths of 3 Kansas City Chiefs fans

By Mike Heuer
Ivory Carson is pictured in a booking photo taken Wednesday and faces charges related to the overdose deaths of three Kansas City Chiefs fans in January 2024. Photo Courtesy of the Platte County (Mo.) Sheriff's Office
1 of 2 | Ivory Carson is pictured in a booking photo taken Wednesday and faces charges related to the overdose deaths of three Kansas City Chiefs fans in January 2024. Photo Courtesy of the Platte County (Mo.) Sheriff's Office

March 6 (UPI) -- Local prosecutors in Missouri have charged two men accused of supplying drugs to three Kansas City Chiefs fans found dead and frozen in a back yard in January 2024.

Ivory Carson and Jordan Willis each were charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of delivering a controlled substance that allegedly caused the deaths of Kansas City residents Ricky Johnson, 38, Clayton McGeeney, 36, and David Harrington, 37, CNN reported.

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison if they are found guilty.

"This case is a tragic reminder of the dangers of street drugs," Platte County (M0.) prosecutor Eric Zahnd told media Wednesday. "The people who supply those drugs can and will be held accountable when people overdose."

The three men had known each other since high school and were found dead and frozen in the back yard of Willis' home on Northwest 83rd Terrace in the Platte County area of Kansas City on Jan. 9, 2024.

Autopsies showed each died from cocaine and fentanyl toxicity, and a probable cause statement says the two defendants "recklessly" caused their deaths.

Carson and Willis each are in custody in Platte County jail and posted $100,000 bonds.

The three deceased men traveled to Willis' home to watch the Chiefs against the Los Angeles Chargers NFL game on Jan. 7, 2024, but were not heard from afterward, McGeeney's fiancé told investigators.

She drove to Willis' home and saw McGeeney's truck parked outside. No one answered the door, so she entered the home through abasement window. She found a body on the home's back patio and called police.

Witnesses said they saw the three men consume drugs, including alcohol and marijuana, and text messages indicate they had asked to be supplied with drugs.

A police search of the home revealed two plastic bags containing white powdery substances. Testing determined one substance was cocaine and the other was fentanyl.

DNA testing determined most of the DNA found on the bag of cocaine were Willis' while the bag of fentanyl mostly contained Carson's DNA, Zahnd told media.

Both suspects were arrested Wednesday afternoon and await their arraignment hearings.

