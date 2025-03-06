Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 6, 2025 / 9:19 PM

Maryland Transportation Authority permitted to rebuild Francis Scott Key Bridge

By Mike Heuer
The approach from the northern/Dundalk side of the original Francis Scott Key Bridge structure is seen still standing from the shoreline on June 21, 2024. Photo by Thomas I. Deaton/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
The approach from the northern/Dundalk side of the original Francis Scott Key Bridge structure is seen still standing from the shoreline on June 21, 2024. Photo by Thomas I. Deaton/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

March 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday granted permission for the Maryland Transportation Authority to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore Harbor.

"Less than one year after the catastrophic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, Baltimore District is proud to have provided fair and efficient permitting efforts to enable the construction of a new bridge," USACE Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera said in a news release shared with UPI on Thursday.

Advertisement

"To have both removed the bridge wreckage and issued relevant permits for its reconstruction on this timetable is a testament to our dedicated regulatory branch and our mission to support an energetic economy across the Mid-Atlantic," Pera said.

The rebuilt bridge will connect the I-695 Baltimore Beltway and improve local access that was lost following the bridge collapse that killed six bridge workers, the USACE said.

Related

The construction of the replacement bridge will be done over and adjacent to the Patapsco River's Fort McHenry Federal Channel and shouldn't alter the dimensions of the 700-foot-wide by 50-foot-deep channel.

The replacement bridge will include reinforced pier foundations, pier protection islands and six dolphins that will permanently impact 12.71 acres of the tidal Patapsco River, the USACE release says.

Advertisement

A temporary trestle will be built to enable construction access and contain 1,200 36-inch steel piles that extend up to 10 feet above the river's high-water mark.

Another 300 36-inch mooring or template piles will be installed, which, along with the trestle piles, temporarily will affect 9.19 acres of the Patapsco River.

Geotechnical investigations are ongoing while test pile operations, pier demolition and trestle construction are scheduled to begin this summer.

In-water construction of the replacement bridge is scheduled to start in the fall and end three years later with a $2 billion budget.

The bridge collapsed when the cargo ship Dali struck it on the night of March 26, 2024.

Latest Headlines

2 charged in 2024 overdose deaths of 3 Kansas City Chiefs fans
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
2 charged in 2024 overdose deaths of 3 Kansas City Chiefs fans
March 6 (UPI) -- Local prosecutors in Missouri have charged two men accused of supplying drugs to three Kansas City Chiefs fans found dead and frozen in a back yard in January 2024.
Federal judge declines to immediately stop USAID contractor firings
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal judge declines to immediately stop USAID contractor firings
March 6 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Washington denied a motion Thursday to stop the federal government from firing contractors for the U.S. Agency for International Development.
L.A. fires, financial woes force Hunter Biden to seek laptop lawsuit dismissal
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
L.A. fires, financial woes force Hunter Biden to seek laptop lawsuit dismissal
March 6 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden says he can't afford to continue his lawsuit accusing a former Trump aide of breaking state and federal laws by creating a searchable database of Biden's emails.
Press secretary: Trump not signing order to dismantle Education Department after reports
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Press secretary: Trump not signing order to dismantle Education Department after reports
March 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is expected to issue an executive order as soon as Thursday to direct new Education Secretary Linda McMahon to close the department down.
House censures Rep. Al Green for telling Trump he has no mandate to cut Medicaid
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
House censures Rep. Al Green for telling Trump he has no mandate to cut Medicaid
March 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. House Thursday voted 224-198 to censure Texas Rep. Al Green for shouting during President Donald Trump's speech to Congress that he has no mandate to cut Medicaid. Ten Democrats voted with Republicans.
February sees highest monthly American job cuts total since 2009
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
February sees highest monthly American job cuts total since 2009
March 6 (UPI) -- With employers announcing close to 222 thousand job cuts so far this year, the 2025 layoff rate is at its highest year-to-date total since 2009 when over 428 thousand cuts were planned.
NYC workers ratify the first Barnes & Noble union contracts in the United States
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
NYC workers ratify the first Barnes & Noble union contracts in the United States
March 6 (UPI) -- Workers at three New York Barnes & Noble bookstores have ratified their first union contracts. Their union said Thursday these are the first Barnes & Noble stores union contracts in the United States.
Appeals court permits Trump to remove head of federal watchdog agency
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Appeals court permits Trump to remove head of federal watchdog agency
March 6 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C., appeals court has permitted President Donald Trump to remove the head of a federal watchdog agency amid litigation.
Trump admin. directed to reinstate nearly 6,000 fired USDA employees
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Trump admin. directed to reinstate nearly 6,000 fired USDA employees
March 6 (UPI) -- An independent federal board has directed the U.S. Department of Agriculture to reinstate nearly 6,000 employees fired last month amid the Trump administration's effort to cull the federal workforce.
FBI finds 'no threat' after security concern forces flight to divert to Texas
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
FBI finds 'no threat' after security concern forces flight to divert to Texas
March 6 (UPI) -- The FBI late Wednesday said it investigated a security concern that prompted a Sun Country Airlines flight to divert to El Paso and found "no threat to the safety
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump admin. directed to reinstate nearly 6,000 fired USDA employees
Trump admin. directed to reinstate nearly 6,000 fired USDA employees
Denmark's national postal service to stop letter carrying
Denmark's national postal service to stop letter carrying
Iranian musician flogged 74 times over protest song in support of women's rights
Iranian musician flogged 74 times over protest song in support of women's rights
France shares intelligence with Ukraine after 'morally detestable' U.S. cut-off
France shares intelligence with Ukraine after 'morally detestable' U.S. cut-off
Press secretary: Trump not signing order to dismantle Education Department after reports
Press secretary: Trump not signing order to dismantle Education Department after reports
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement