The Federal Bureau of Investigation has responded to an unknown security situation that forced a Sun Country flight heading to Mexico to land in El Paso, Texas. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- The FBI late Wednesday said it investigated a security concern that prompted a Sun Country Airlines flight to divert to El Paso and found "no threat to the safety of the passengers, flight crew or airplane." "FBI El Paso wants to thank the 156 passengers for your patience as our team conducted interviews to determine the circumstances behind the reported security concern," FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge John Morales said in a late Wednesday statement. Advertisement

Sun Country Airlines had said earlier Wednesday night that Flight 593 from Minneapolis-St. Paul to Mazatlan, Mexico, was diverted to El Paso "out of an abundance of caution in response to a security concern."

"The aircraft landed without incident, passengers have been deplaned safely and will be provided overnight accommodations," Sun Country Airlines said in a statement.

"We are working with law enforcement to fully investigate the situation and assess the validity of the concern."

The nature of the security concern has not been made public.

Morales earlier confirmed their was a law enforcement operation involved.

He said in a statement that his office was notified at about 4:15 p.m. MST of a diverted airplane heading to El Paso by the local airport and the FBI's national Threat operations Center.

"FBI El Paso personnel have responded to the scene to assist our partners and ensure the safety of the passengers and the flight crew aboard the plane," he said. "As this is an ongoing situation, no further information can be given at this time."

Sun Country Airlines said Flight 593 had departed from Minneapolis-St. Paul for Mazatlan, Mexico.

"We apologize to our passengers and all those affected by this situation, but safety and security are our highest priorities," the airline said.