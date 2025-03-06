Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 6, 2025 / 4:44 AM

Appeals court permits Trump to remove head of federal watchdog agency

By Darryl Coote
An appeals court Wednesday ruled the Trump administration can remove Office of Special Counsel head Hampton Dellinger. Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Justice/Website
An appeals court Wednesday ruled the Trump administration can remove Office of Special Counsel head Hampton Dellinger. Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Justice/Website

March 6 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C., appeals court has permitted President Donald Trump to remove the head of a federal watchdog agency amid litigation.

In a brief unsigned order on Wednesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit lifted a block put in place Saturday on the removal of Office of Special Counsel head Hampton Dellinger.

Advertisement

"Appellants have satisfied the stringent requirements for a stay pending appeal," the three-judge panel ruled.

Dellinger is expected to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

Related

The Office of Special Counsel is an independent federal investigative and prosecutorial agency that protects federal employees from unlawful firings and whistleblower retaliation, among other responsibilities.

It holds the government accountable and protects whistleblowers and serves as a safeguard against unchecked power.

Dellinger was nominated to a five-year term as head the office in October 2023 by then President Joe Biden and confirmed by the Senate in February 2024. As head of the office, Dellinger has special authority to investigate actions taken by the Trump administration, including efforts to cull federal workers seemingly indiscriminately.

However, Trump moved to fire Dellinger on Feb. 7, prompting the watchdog head to sue the federal government.

Advertisement

He maintains that his firing was illegal as federal law states the special counsel "may be removed by the President only for inefficiency, neglect of duty or malfeasance in office."

The Trump administration argues that the rule is illegal as it prevents the president from shaping the government as he sees fit.

On Feb. 10, a district court issued an administrative stay against Dellinger's firing, which was replaced two days later with a temporary restraining order, allowing him to stay in his job amid litigation

Am appeals court then ruled in Dellinger's favor, which prompted the Justice Department to ask the Supreme Court to intervene. This marked the Trump administration's first filing with the high court, which declined to hear the case on Feb. 21.

On Saturday, Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled that Dellinger's removal was illegal -- a ruling the appeals court lifted on Wednesday.

The ruling on Wednesday came hours after Dellinger secured a victory against the Trump administration, with an independent federal board directing the U.S. Department of Agriculture to temporarily reinstate nearly 6,000 probationary employees it had attempted to fire.

Latest Headlines

Trump admin. directed to reinstate nearly 6,000 fired USDA employees
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump admin. directed to reinstate nearly 6,000 fired USDA employees
March 6 (UPI) -- An independent federal board has directed the U.S. Department of Agriculture to reinstate nearly 6,000 employees fired last month amid the Trump administration's effort to cull the federal workforce.
FBI finds 'no threat' after security concern forces flight to divert to Texas
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FBI finds 'no threat' after security concern forces flight to divert to Texas
March 6 (UPI) -- The FBI late Wednesday said it investigated a security concern that prompted a Sun Country Airlines flight to divert to El Paso and found "no threat to the safety
U.S. targets foreign officials who facilitate irregular migration with entry bans
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. targets foreign officials who facilitate irregular migration with entry bans
March 5 (UPI) -- The Trump administration on Wednesday announced a new policy to bar entry to foreign government officials who facilitate irregular migration into the United States.
Before meeting with Senate Republicans, Musk suggests privatizing U.S. rail, mail
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Before meeting with Senate Republicans, Musk suggests privatizing U.S. rail, mail
March 5 (UPI) -- Department of Government Efficiency Director Elon Musk met with GOP lawmakers Wednesday after suggesting the federal government privatize services as much as possible.
3 skiers presumed dead after being buried in large avalanche in Alaska
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
3 skiers presumed dead after being buried in large avalanche in Alaska
Three heli-skiers are presumed dead after they were caught in an avalanche Tuesday, Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday in a statement. The large avalanche buried the skiers at about 3:30 p.m. local time near Girdwood.
Mayors stand firm on sanctuary policies despite threats from Trump administration
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Mayors stand firm on sanctuary policies despite threats from Trump administration
March 5 -- Four major city mayors testified about their sanctuary policies, facing heat from House Republicans
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson's chief of staff arrested on DUI charge
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson's chief of staff arrested on DUI charge
March 5 (UPI) -- Hayden Haynes, chief of staff for U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., was cited for suspicion of driving under the influence following President Donald Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday night.
Dow, S&P 500, NASDAQ rally as Trump postpones auto tariffs for month
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Dow, S&P 500, NASDAQ rally as Trump postpones auto tariffs for month
March 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday delayed imposing 25% tariffs on autos produced in Canada and Mexico, which triggered a rally in U.S. stocks during afternoon trading.
Gallup: Over 30M Americans borrowed roughly $74B for medical bills in 2024
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Gallup: Over 30M Americans borrowed roughly $74B for medical bills in 2024
March 5 (UPI) -- A new Gallup survey has suggested that 12% of American adults, or about 31 million people, were forced to borrow tens of billions of dollars in the past year to pay for personal medical bills.
Miami high school reports first student case of measles for year
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Miami high school reports first student case of measles for year
March 5 (UPI) -- A Florida high school student has been diagnosed with measles in the first reported case this year in Miami-Dade County, according to a school email.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S., Israel reject Arab world's $53B post-war reconstruction, governance plan for Gaza
U.S., Israel reject Arab world's $53B post-war reconstruction, governance plan for Gaza
Multiple U.S. regions hit with blizzards, severe thunderstorms and elevated wildfire risks
Multiple U.S. regions hit with blizzards, severe thunderstorms and elevated wildfire risks
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson's chief of staff arrested on DUI charge
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson's chief of staff arrested on DUI charge
GSA lists hundreds of federal buildings up for potential sale
GSA lists hundreds of federal buildings up for potential sale
North Korea has sent thousands of additional troops to Russia: S. Korean lawmaker
North Korea has sent thousands of additional troops to Russia: S. Korean lawmaker
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement