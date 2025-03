Capitol Police reported a driver backed into a parked vehicle at 11:40 p.m. EST near the Capitol and was arrested, cited and released, according to multiple news sources. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Hayden Haynes, chief of staff for U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., was cited for suspicion of driving under the influence following President Donald Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday night. Capitol Police reported a driver backed into a parked vehicle at 11:40 p.m. EST near the Capitol and was arrested, cited and released, CBS News, Politico and NBC News reported. Advertisement

Capitol Police did not identify the motorist, but Johnson's office confirmed Haynes is the suspected DUI offender.

"The speaker is aware of the encounter that occurred last night involving his chief of staff and the Capitol Police," Johnson spokesperson Taylor Haulsee told media.

"The speaker has known and worked closely with Hayden for nearly a decade and trusted him to serve as his chief of staff for his entire tenure in Congress," Haulsee said.

"Because of this and Hayden's esteemed reputation among members and staff alike, the speaker has full faith and confident in Hayden's ability to lead the speaker's office."