Florida attorney general announces investigation into Tate brothers

Florida's attorney general announced an investigation into former professional kickboxer and social media influencer Andrew Tate (L) and Tristan Tate (R) after they arrived from Romania. File Photo by Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE

March 5 (UPI) -- The Attorney General's Office of Florida has opened a criminal investigation into Andrew and Tristan Tate. State Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Tuesday that his office is now working with other law enforcement partners to "conduct a preliminary inquiry into Andrew and Tristan Tate." The statement expressed the action followed an evidentiary review, and that he has directed the Office of Statewide Prosecution to execute search warrants and issue subpoenas relating to "the now-active criminal investigation into the Tate brothers." Advertisement

The brothers, who are dual U.S. and U.K. nationals, were arrested in Romania in December 2022 and then formally indicted in June 2023 on counts of rape and human trafficking, among other allegations. A travel ban levied against them was lifted in February, and both arrived in Florida last week.

Speaking Tuesday, Uthmeier said "these guys have themselves publicly admitted to participating in, in what very much appears to be soliciting, trafficking, preying upon women around the world," and also stated that some purported victims are minors.

Andrew Tate described the investigation as "insanity" in a post on X.

"I'm not afraid," Tate wrote. "I'm genuinely just disappointed."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke last week, saying the brothers were not welcome in the state.

Romania's Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism is also still investigating the Tate Brothers, and they are required to return to that country this month despite being allowed to leave.