Florida attorney general announces investigation into Tate brothers

March 5 (UPI) -- The Attorney General's Office of Florida has opened a criminal investigation into Andrew and Tristan Tate.
State Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Tuesday that his office is now working with other law enforcement partners to "conduct a preliminary inquiry into Andrew and Tristan Tate." The statement expressed the action followed an evidentiary review, and that he has directed the Office of Statewide Prosecution to execute search warrants and issue subpoenas relating to "the now-active criminal investigation into the Tate brothers."