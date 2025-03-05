Supreme Court rules Trump administration must resume foreign aid payments

March 5 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the Trump administration must follow a previous district court order and pay out nearly $2 billion in funds to nonprofit aid groups that have already completed work on behalf of the United States government.
In a 5-4 decision, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett sided Wednesday with the three liberal justices regarding the payments without explanation regarding their conclusion, but the court did state that the district court judge who issued the order needs to better explain "what obligations the Government must fulfill to ensure compliance with the temporary restraining order," while taking into account the reasonability of any related timelines.