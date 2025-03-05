Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang (R), and Alex Karp (L), CEO of Palantir Technologies, at the 53rd annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2023. "Scale AI is honored to lead Thunderforge," Wang wrote Wednesday. "Our AI solutions will transform today’s military operating process and modernize American defense," he added. Photo Provided By Laurent Gillieron/EPA-EFE

March 5 (UPI) -- Scale AI announced Wednesday a deal with the U.S. Department of Defense on a flagship program to deploy AI agents for military use. It was awarded a prototype DOD contract for "Thunderforge," which officials said is the department's multimillion-dollar "flagship program" for the use of AI agents in U.S. military operations and its planning, according to the Defense Department. Advertisement

"Scale AI is honored to lead Thunderforge," Scale AI founder and CEO Alexandr Wang said in a release. "Our AI solutions will transform today's military operating process and modernize American defense," he added.

Scale AI provides training data for key AI figures like OpenAI, Microsoft, Google along with Instagram and Facebook's parent company Meta.

"Thunderforge marks a decisive shift toward AI-powered, data-driven warfare, ensuring that U.S. forces can anticipate and respond to threats with speed and precision," says the Defense Innovation Unit, which is spearheading the program.

There is currently, however, a "fundamental mismatch between the speed of modern warfare and our ability to respond," added Bryce Goodman, the program lead and contractor for the DIU Thunderforge program.

DIU and Scale officials pointed to a need for speed and highlighted how AI will aid military combat units to make decisions more quickly.

"Working together with DIU, Combatant Commands, and our industry partners, we will lead the Joint Force in integrating AI into operational decision-making," Wang said.

Thunderforge, according to Scale AI, marks the department's first foray into "integrating AI agents in and across military workflows to provide advanced decision-making support systems for military leaders."

Scale AI's team of global tech partners, which include Anduril and Microsoft, are poised to develop and deploy "AI-powered solutions and custom agentic workflows," Scale AI officials continued, which will be under human oversight by its initial mission partners like Indo-Pacific Command and European Command.

The DIU added that the program will "accelerate decision-making" and spearhead "AI-powered wargaming."

Wang of Scale AI says that DIU's enhanced speed will "provide our nation's military leaders with the greatest technological advantage."

Last month, Google nixed its pledge to not use AI for surveillance and weapons development and follows rapid investments in AI-related products and technology.

In October, other tech giants including Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI signed a letter to Congress from the Information Technology Industry Council and Americans for Responsible Innovation which called on lawmakers to permanently authorize the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute.