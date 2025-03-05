Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 5, 2025 / 11:56 AM

Lawyers challenging DOGE legality make new filing citing Trump comments on Musk leadership

By Chris Benson
Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looked on Tuesday evening as U.S. President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. Last month, the White House claimed under pressure that Amy Gleason, an ex-U.S. Digital Service adviser, was acting administrator of DOGE. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
1 of 3 | Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looked on Tuesday evening as U.S. President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. Last month, the White House claimed under pressure that Amy Gleason, an ex-U.S. Digital Service adviser, was acting administrator of DOGE. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Lawyers pursuing a lawsuit challenging the legality of the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency's operations entered a new filing citing President Donald Trump's comments during his address before Congress Tuesday night.

During his speech, Trump said that Elon Musk is running the temporary organization established by an executive order, conflicting with previous statements that he was a special government employee working alongside the organization.

Advertisement

"I have created the brand new Department of Government Efficiency, DOGE. Perhaps you've heard of it. Perhaps," the president said Tuesday night in his remarks. "Which is headed by Elon Musk, who is in the gallery tonight," he added.

It was called "new evidence" in a fresh court filing by Kelly McClanahan, a Maryland-based attorney representing plaintiffs in a lawsuit which asserts that DOGE's structure does not comply with federal laws.

Related

DOGE faces at least more than 24 different lawsuits as Musk, the world's richest man with billions in taxpayer-funded government contracts, guts the federal workforce.

Last month, the White House claimed under pressure that Amy Gleason, an ex-U.S. Digital Service adviser, was acting administrator of DOGE.

"Elon Musk is overseeing DOGE," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously stated prior to the announcement of Amy Gleason's role to which she reportedly was unaware of.

Advertisement

This new filing requests that the judge weigh Trump's words as she rules on a request that Musk and others sit for a deposition in the case.

"I signed an order creating the Department of Government Efficiency and put a man named Elon Musk in charge. Thank you, Elon, for doing that," Trump stated in Miami at the FII Priority Summit with global financiers and tech executives.

On Tuesday, McClanahan wrote that Trump's address "conclusively demonstrates that expedited discovery is urgently needed to ascertain the nature of the Department of Government Efficiency."

The Trump administration has claimed in court that Musk is a senior White House adviser with no authority and that Musk is not a formal part to DOGE.

Meanwhile, Musk is not an employee of DOGE and "has no greater authority than other senior White House advisers," Joshua Fisher, director of Office of Administration, claimed last month.

"Like other senior White House advisers, Mr. Musk has no actual or formal authority to make government decisions himself. Mr. Musk can only advise the President and communicate the President's directives," Fisher added.

A recent ruling by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected the request of 14 Democratic state attorneys general that would have immediately blocked Musk and DOGE from firing federal workers and accessing data at seven federal agencies.

Advertisement

In addition, a group of current and former federal workers have launched the We the Builders initiative to combat the Department of Government Efficiency which offer government employees an anonymous platform to share stories about DOGE acts.

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court rules Trump administration must resume foreign aid payments
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Supreme Court rules Trump administration must resume foreign aid payments
March 5 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court has ruled that the Trump administration must follow a previous district court order and pay out nearly $2 billion in funds to nonprofit aid groups.
Judge rejects Elon Musk's attempt to stop OpenAI from becoming for-profit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge rejects Elon Musk's attempt to stop OpenAI from becoming for-profit
March 5 (UPI) -- A California judge denied a motion by Elon Musk to stop the OpenAI artificial intelligence research group from becoming a for-profit company.
ADP: Just 77,000 jobs created in February amid tariff 'policy uncertainty'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
ADP: Just 77,000 jobs created in February amid tariff 'policy uncertainty'
March 5 (UPI) -- ADP reports 77,000 private sector February jobs created amid Trump tariff 'policy uncertainty'
Trump's embrace of cryptocurrency sets stage for wider adoption
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump's embrace of cryptocurrency sets stage for wider adoption
March 5 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is closing investigations into cryptocurrency marketplaces as President Donald Trump seeks to grow the United States' footprint in the digital asset space.
BlackRock to purchase main stake in Chinese-owned Panama Canal ports
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
BlackRock to purchase main stake in Chinese-owned Panama Canal ports
March 5 (UPI) -- U.S. investment firm BlackRock announced it is purchasing most of a Chinese company's stake in two key ports on the Panama Canal.
Multiple U.S. regions hit with blizzards, severe thunderstorms and elevated wildfire risks
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Multiple U.S. regions hit with blizzards, severe thunderstorms and elevated wildfire risks
March 5 (UPI) -- A wide swath of the United States Wednesday was in the crosshairs of a massive storm bringing blizzards, wildfires, severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and heavy rain. Millions of people in at least 20 states are impacted.
Florida attorney general announces investigation into Tate brothers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Florida attorney general announces investigation into Tate brothers
March 5 (UPI) -- The Attorney General's Office of Florida has opened a criminal investigation into Andrew and Tristan Tate.
GSA lists hundreds of federal buildings up for potential sale
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
GSA lists hundreds of federal buildings up for potential sale
March 5 (UPI) -- The United States General Services Administration announced Tuesday that it is selling off more than $8 billion in office space.
Trump announces suspect involved in 2021 Kabul airport attack arrested
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump announces suspect involved in 2021 Kabul airport attack arrested
March 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Tuesday night that a suspect in the 2021 attack on the Kabul airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and dozens of Afghans has been captured and was being extradited to the United States.
Trump makes Americans poorer, less safe, says Slotkin in Democrats' response
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump makes Americans poorer, less safe, says Slotkin in Democrats' response
March 5 (UPI) -- The policies enacted by President Donald Trump during his first six weeks in the White House are not only making Americans poorer but also less safe, Sen. Elissa Slotkin said Tuesday night.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pope Francis off ventilator and stable, but health condition called 'complex'
Pope Francis off ventilator and stable, but health condition called 'complex'
President Donald Trump addresses raucous joint session of Congress
President Donald Trump addresses raucous joint session of Congress
Southwest Airlines to shut 2 crew bases in Texas, Florida
Southwest Airlines to shut 2 crew bases in Texas, Florida
Trump makes Americans poorer, less safe, says Slotkin in Democrats' response
Trump makes Americans poorer, less safe, says Slotkin in Democrats' response
Arab leaders endorse Gaza reconstruction plan, reaffirm 'strategic choice' for peace
Arab leaders endorse Gaza reconstruction plan, reaffirm 'strategic choice' for peace
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement