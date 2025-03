Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson applaud as President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Trump announced during his speech that an American company is buying both ports around the Panama Canal. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- U.S. investment firm BlackRock announced it is purchasing most of a Chinese company's stake in two key ports on the Panama Canal. The Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings Limited announced Tuesday that it is selling 90% of its interests in the Panama Ports Company to the BlackRock consortium. PPC owns and operates the port of Balboa on the Pacific side and Cristobal on the Atlantic side. Advertisement

The transaction also includes 80% of CK Hutchison's interests in 43 ports located in 23 countries around the world, including the two canal terminals.

CK Hutchison is not owned by the Chinese government but operates under Chinese financial laws due to its Hong Kong base. None of the ports acquired in the deal are located in China. The deal is worth $22.8 billion.

President Donald Trump had previously stated that the ports, made it possible for the Chinese military to take control of the canal.

During his address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, Trump said his administration "will be reclaiming the Panama Canal, and we've already started doing it," and that "Just today, a large American company announced they are buying both ports around the Panama Canal."

The deal still requires approval by the Panamanian government but is expected to be signed by both companies involved by or before April 2.