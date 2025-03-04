Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 4, 2025 / 9:24 AM

Uber, Waymo launching robotaxi rides in Austin

By Ian Stark
Uber app users in Austin can now order Waymo autonomous vehicles for rides. File Photo courtesy Waymo
Uber app users in Austin can now order Waymo autonomous vehicles for rides. File Photo courtesy Waymo

March 4 (UPI) -- Uber and Waymo on Tuesday announced residents of Austin can now order rides with self-driving cars.

According to a press release from the ride-sharing service, starting Tuesday, city residents can be matched with an autonomous vehicle (AV) from the Alphabet-owned Waymo company.

Advertisement

Exclusive to the Uber app, interested parties who request an Uber Green, UberX, Uber Comfort or Uber Comfort Electric can utilize a completely autonomous Jaguar I-PACE all-electric SUV for no additional cost.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi released a statement that "with Waymo's technology and Uber's proven platform, we're excited to introduce our customers to a future of transportation that is increasingly electric and autonomous."

Related

Further describing the experience, Uber said that all AV available via the Uber network will meet its safety guidelines, and its vehicles have "tens of millions of miles of real-world driving experience navigating complex road conditions using the Waymo Driver's suite of sensors."

Once the ordered Waymo arrives, riders will unlock the vehicle, open its trunk, get in and get going. Should the passengers require assistance, both the Uber app and the Waymo conveyance will provide customer assistance at all times.

Advertisement

However, should Uber users in Austin prefer a vehicle driven by a person, the app offers the option to switch to a non-AV ride.

The Waymo option is only currently available within a 37 square mile section of the city, between the Hyde Park neighborhood to the downtown area and the Montopolis section, but Uber says it plans to expand its Waymo Austin boundaries in the future.

Uber already offers Waymo vehicles in Phoenix and has announced it next expects to launch the Waymo option in Atlanta, where its employees are already taking fully autonomous trips.

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court to hear Mexico's suit against U.S. gun manufacturers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear Mexico's suit against U.S. gun manufacturers
March 4 (UPI) -- The Mexican government's lawsuit against U.S. gun companies is set to go before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.
China imposes retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
China imposes retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods
March 4 (UPI) -- China on Tuesday announced retaliatory tariffs of up to 15% on some U.S. imports and restrictions on dual-use exports to 15 American companies.
30 California youth probation officers charged with encouraging 'gladiator fights'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
30 California youth probation officers charged with encouraging 'gladiator fights'
March 4 (UPI) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced charges against 30 probation officers at a juvenile detention for encouraging dozens of fights between youth detainees.
Linda McMahon confirmed to run Education Department, an agency Trump wants to abolish
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Linda McMahon confirmed to run Education Department, an agency Trump wants to abolish
March 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed billionaire and former World Wrestling Entertainment executive Linda McMahon as the secretary of Education, an agency President Donald Trump wants to abolish.
Trump orders 'pause' on military aid to Ukraine, White House officials say
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump orders 'pause' on military aid to Ukraine, White House officials say
March 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump ordered a temporary "pause" on military aid to Ukraine on Monday, according to White House officials, following Friday's heated Oval Office exchange with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Senate Democrats block GOP bill targeting transgender athletes in girls', women's sports
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Senate Democrats block GOP bill targeting transgender athletes in girls', women's sports
March 3 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats on Monday night blocked a GOP bill to halt federal funding for schools that allow transgender women and girls to participate in girls' and women's sports.
Trump prepares to address joint session of Congress
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump prepares to address joint session of Congress
March 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will address a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night as he lays out his vision for a second term.
Markets tumble as Trump vows 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Markets tumble as Trump vows 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico
March 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Monday 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada will be implemented Tuesday and another 10% against China. U.S. stocks tumbled after the announcement.
Pentagon restores Fort Moore's original name to Fort Benning
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Pentagon restores Fort Moore's original name to Fort Benning
March 3 (UPI) -- The Pentagon announced Monday that Fort Moore in Georgia will return to its former name of Fort Benning, with the restored name honoring a different Benning than a Confederate general.
SS United States arrives in Alabama to be prepped for sinking, world's largest artificial reef
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
SS United States arrives in Alabama to be prepped for sinking, world's largest artificial reef
March 3 (UPI) -- The luxury liner SS United States completed its journey Monday from South Philadelphia to Alabama, where it will undergo preparations before it is sunk in the waters off Florida's Gulf Coast to become an artificial reef.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Supreme Court says no to ruling on constitutionality of college bias response teams
U.S. Supreme Court says no to ruling on constitutionality of college bias response teams
Kroger CEO resigns following probe into personal conduct
Kroger CEO resigns following probe into personal conduct
RFK Jr. leadership style, growing measles outbreak lead to HHS resignation
RFK Jr. leadership style, growing measles outbreak lead to HHS resignation
Search continues for missing 2-year-old boy in Oregon
Search continues for missing 2-year-old boy in Oregon
SS United States arrives in Alabama to be prepped for sinking, world's largest artificial reef
SS United States arrives in Alabama to be prepped for sinking, world's largest artificial reef
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement