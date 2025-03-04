Uber, Waymo launching robotaxi rides in Austin

Uber app users in Austin can now order Waymo autonomous vehicles for rides. File Photo courtesy Waymo

March 4 (UPI) -- Uber and Waymo on Tuesday announced residents of Austin can now order rides with self-driving cars. According to a press release from the ride-sharing service, starting Tuesday, city residents can be matched with an autonomous vehicle (AV) from the Alphabet-owned Waymo company.

Exclusive to the Uber app, interested parties who request an Uber Green, UberX, Uber Comfort or Uber Comfort Electric can utilize a completely autonomous Jaguar I-PACE all-electric SUV for no additional cost.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi released a statement that "with Waymo's technology and Uber's proven platform, we're excited to introduce our customers to a future of transportation that is increasingly electric and autonomous."

Further describing the experience, Uber said that all AV available via the Uber network will meet its safety guidelines, and its vehicles have "tens of millions of miles of real-world driving experience navigating complex road conditions using the Waymo Driver's suite of sensors."

Once the ordered Waymo arrives, riders will unlock the vehicle, open its trunk, get in and get going. Should the passengers require assistance, both the Uber app and the Waymo conveyance will provide customer assistance at all times.

However, should Uber users in Austin prefer a vehicle driven by a person, the app offers the option to switch to a non-AV ride.

The Waymo option is only currently available within a 37 square mile section of the city, between the Hyde Park neighborhood to the downtown area and the Montopolis section, but Uber says it plans to expand its Waymo Austin boundaries in the future.

Uber already offers Waymo vehicles in Phoenix and has announced it next expects to launch the Waymo option in Atlanta, where its employees are already taking fully autonomous trips.