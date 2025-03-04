Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 4, 2025 / 9:07 PM

GOP House members told paid activists are hijacking town halls

By Mike Heuer
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is seen in the Diplomatic Reception Room in the White House on February 11. On Tuesday he advised GOP House members to only hold virtual town halls because of disruptions by paid protesters. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is seen in the Diplomatic Reception Room in the White House on February 11. On Tuesday he advised GOP House members to only hold virtual town halls because of disruptions by paid protesters. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Several prominent Republican officeholders are cautioning GOP lawmakers to avoid in-person town halls due to the potential for paid activists hijacking them.

National Republican Congressional Campaign chairman Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., on Tuesday cautioned GOP House members against holding in-person town halls and instead opt for virtual meets or none at all, unidentified sources told Politico, ABC News and NBC News.

Advertisement

Hudson and the NRCC held a closed-door meeting with GOP House members on Tuesday ahead of President Donald Trump's address to the nation in the evening.

After that meeting concluded, House Majority Leader Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters paid activists are hijacking GOP town halls and said it would be unwise for GOP House members to give them the opportunity to do so.

Related

"These are people who do this as a profession," Johnson said. "They're professional protesters."

Johnson suggested members instead hold "tele-town halls" that can't be hijacked by paid political activists, Political reported.

President Donald Trump on Monday suggested opposition Republican lawmakers have encountered during recent town halls are from paid activists hired by supporters of the Democratic Party.

Advertisement

"Paid 'troublemakers' are attending Republican town hall meetings," Trump said in a Truth Social post. "It is all part of the game for Democrats, but jut like our big landslide election, it's not going to work for them!"

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who was former Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate against Trump, said he would travel to congressional districts on behalf of the Democratic Party.

"If your Republican representative won't meet with you because their [sic] agenda is so unpopular, maybe a Democrat will," Walz said Tuesday in a post on X.

"If your congressman refuses to meet," Walz said, "I'll come host an event in their [sic] district to help local Democrats beat 'em."

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said he is traveling out of his congressional district to confront GOP lawmakers in other districts to challenge layoffs spurred by the Department of Government Efficiency and alleged cuts to Medicaid funding.

"Starting March 24th, I will be going to three red districts in California to speak out against DOGE's mass firings and the Republican's Medicaid cuts," Khanna said in an op-ed published Tuesday by The American Prospect.

The American Prospect describes itself as an "independent voice for liberal thought" and says it promotes "informed discussion on public policy from a progressive perspective."

Advertisement

Although Khanna referenced Medicaid funding cuts, Newsweek fact checkers confirmed there is no mention of Medicaid cuts in the proposed extension the the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that the House approved last week.

Former Biden administration adviser Bobby Kogan is the senior director of federal budget policy at American Progress and suggested a proposed $880 billion in budget cuts contained within the budget resolution only could occur via Medicaid cuts after the GOP said it would not reduce Medicare spending.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Khanna and other Democrats repeated Kogan's claim.

The alleged Medicaid budget cuts and DOGE-spurred firings have triggered opposition among Democrats and activist groups alike.

Latest Headlines

Tornadoes hit Texas, Oklahoma as thunderstorms rattle across South
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tornadoes hit Texas, Oklahoma as thunderstorms rattle across South
At least three tornadoes have been confirmed amid storms, including two in Oklahoma that left at least one person injured. In Irving, Texas, a tornado barreled into an apartment complex, too.
Trump White House adviser Habba critical of fired federal employees, including veterans
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump White House adviser Habba critical of fired federal employees, including veterans
March 4 (UPI) -- Military veterans are among those who have lost federal government jobs as the Trump administration continues downsizing to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse of taxpayer dollars.
Southwest Airlines to shut 2 crew bases in Texas, Florida
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Southwest Airlines to shut 2 crew bases in Texas, Florida
March 4 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines says it will close two of its flight attendant bases in Florida and Texas amid sweeping cost-cutting endeavors.
Supreme Court justices seem skeptical of Mexico's lawsuit against U.S. gun manufacturers
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Supreme Court justices seem skeptical of Mexico's lawsuit against U.S. gun manufacturers
March 4 (UPI) -- The Mexican government's lawsuit against U.S. gun companies is set to go before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.
New Education secretary announces 'positive vision' and final mission
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New Education secretary announces 'positive vision' and final mission
March 4 (UPI) -- The Department of Education must focus on a "positive vision" to improve the nation's educational outcomes, Education Secretary Linda McMahon announced on Tuesday.
Sen. Chuck Schumer blasts Trump tariffs ahead of president's address to Congress
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sen. Chuck Schumer blasts Trump tariffs ahead of president's address to Congress
March 4 (UPI) -- Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., blasted President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada on Tuesday, hours before the president was scheduled to address a joint session of Congress.
Aviation experts urge investments in air traffic control staffing, new technologies
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Aviation experts urge investments in air traffic control staffing, new technologies
March 4 (UPI) -- The nation's air traffic control system is obsolete and understaffed, which significantly degrades safety, aviation industry experts told the House Aviation Subcommittee Tuesday morning.
Investigators: Fire at Massachusetts Tesla charging station likely arson
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Investigators: Fire at Massachusetts Tesla charging station likely arson
March 4 (UPI) -- A fire set at a Tesla electric vehicle charging station in eastern Massachusetts was believed to have been set intentionally, according to investigators.
U.S. Supreme Court says no to ruling on constitutionality of college bias response teams
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. Supreme Court says no to ruling on constitutionality of college bias response teams
March 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case on college programs which a conservative group claimed chills free speech and pushes students to be fearful to express an unpopular or controversial viewpoint.
White House unveils guest list for Trump's speech to joint session of Congress
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
White House unveils guest list for Trump's speech to joint session of Congress
March 4 (UPI) -- The White House on Tuesday released its list of guests expected to be seen at President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pope Francis off ventilator and stable, but health condition called 'complex'
Pope Francis off ventilator and stable, but health condition called 'complex'
Kim Jong Un's sister warns of provocative response to U.S. aircraft carrier deployment
Kim Jong Un's sister warns of provocative response to U.S. aircraft carrier deployment
SS United States arrives in Alabama to be prepped for sinking, world's largest artificial reef
SS United States arrives in Alabama to be prepped for sinking, world's largest artificial reef
World's largest iceberg, A23a, grounded on British island
World's largest iceberg, A23a, grounded on British island
China imposes retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods
China imposes retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement