Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 4, 2025 / 2:52 PM

Investigators: Fire at Massachusetts Tesla charging station likely arson

By Chris Benson
A Tesla Supercharger charging station is on the edge of a car park in Littleton, Mass., in May 2024. On Monday, police and fire units responded to an incident at the Point Shopping Center in Littleton a little after 1 a.m. local time, during which officers found the Tesla charging station "engulfed in flames and heavy, dark smoke," according to police. File Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE
A Tesla Supercharger charging station is on the edge of a car park in Littleton, Mass., in May 2024. On Monday, police and fire units responded to an incident at the Point Shopping Center in Littleton a little after 1 a.m. local time, during which officers found the Tesla charging station "engulfed in flames and heavy, dark smoke," according to police. File Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

March 4 (UPI) -- A fire set at a Tesla electric vehicle charging station in eastern Massachusetts was believed to have been set intentionally, according to investigators.

On Monday, police and fire units responded to an incident at a Tesla Supercharger station at the Point Shopping Center on Constitution Avenue in Littleton a little after 1 a.m. local time, during which officers found the site "engulfed in flames and heavy, dark smoke," according to a police statement.

Advertisement

"At this point it does appear that it was a set fire," Littleton Fire Chief Steele McCurdy told CBS on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

Related

A neighbor reported the fire in which, upon arrival, officials found seven charging stations that sustained heavy fire damage.

Meanwhile, firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze while the the local Littleton Electric Light and Water Department had cut power to the chargers in Middlesex County.

"The electricity is one of our bigger issues that we're dealing with in making sure that not only the public, but the firefighters are safe," McCurdy added. "So, we kept our distance from the charged electrical equipment."

Based on evidence found and collected at the scene, the "fire appears to have been intentionally set," police stated.

Advertisement

An investigation is ongoing with rewards of up to $5,000, according to authorities, who ask ask for the public's help in finding the suspect.

Meanwhile, authorities in Colorado recently arrested a 40-year-old woman accused of repeatedly vandalizing a Tesla dealership in Loveland.

It was one of several other similar incidents over the last few weeks evidently aimed in protest at Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world's richest man and unelected Trump White House official running the controversial Department of Government Efficiency. Tasked with cutting wasteful spending from the federal government, Musk has sought to cancel billions of dollars in programs and fire thousands of federal workers, which has attracted public criticism and a growing number of lawsuits.

In January, seven were injured and a person was killed inside a Tesla Cybertruck when it exploded and burned in front of Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

Any person with information on the Massachusetts fire have been encouraged to call the Arson Watch Reward Program Hotline at 1-800-682-9229. Callers, however, are able to remain anonymous.

Latest Headlines

U.S. Supreme Court says no to ruling on constitutionality of college bias response teams
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. Supreme Court says no to ruling on constitutionality of college bias response teams
March 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case on college programs which a conservative group claimed chills free speech and pushes students to be fearful to express an unpopular or controversial viewpoint.
White House unveils guest list for Trump's speech to joint session of Congress
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
White House unveils guest list for Trump's speech to joint session of Congress
March 4 (UPI) -- The White House on Tuesday released its list of guests expected to be seen at President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress.
Uber, Waymo launching robotaxi rides in Austin
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Uber, Waymo launching robotaxi rides in Austin
March 4 (UPI) -- Uber and Waymo on Tuesday announced residents of Austin can now order rides with self-driving cars.
Supreme Court to hear Mexico's suit against U.S. gun manufacturers
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear Mexico's suit against U.S. gun manufacturers
March 4 (UPI) -- The Mexican government's lawsuit against U.S. gun companies is set to go before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.
China imposes retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
China imposes retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods
March 4 (UPI) -- China on Tuesday announced retaliatory tariffs of up to 15% on some U.S. imports and restrictions on dual-use exports to 15 American companies.
30 California youth probation officers charged with encouraging 'gladiator fights'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
30 California youth probation officers charged with encouraging 'gladiator fights'
March 4 (UPI) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced charges against 30 probation officers at a juvenile detention for encouraging dozens of fights between youth detainees.
Linda McMahon confirmed to run Education Department, an agency Trump wants to abolish
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Linda McMahon confirmed to run Education Department, an agency Trump wants to abolish
March 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed billionaire and former World Wrestling Entertainment executive Linda McMahon as the secretary of Education, an agency President Donald Trump wants to abolish.
Trump orders 'pause' on military aid to Ukraine, White House officials say
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Trump orders 'pause' on military aid to Ukraine, White House officials say
March 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump ordered a temporary "pause" on military aid to Ukraine on Monday, according to White House officials, following Friday's heated Oval Office exchange with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Senate Democrats block GOP bill targeting transgender athletes in girls', women's sports
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Senate Democrats block GOP bill targeting transgender athletes in girls', women's sports
March 3 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats on Monday night blocked a GOP bill to halt federal funding for schools that allow transgender women and girls to participate in girls' and women's sports.
Trump prepares to address joint session of Congress
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Trump prepares to address joint session of Congress
March 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will address a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night as he lays out his vision for a second term.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

RFK Jr. leadership style, growing measles outbreak lead to HHS resignation
RFK Jr. leadership style, growing measles outbreak lead to HHS resignation
SS United States arrives in Alabama to be prepped for sinking, world's largest artificial reef
SS United States arrives in Alabama to be prepped for sinking, world's largest artificial reef
Search continues for missing 2-year-old boy in Oregon
Search continues for missing 2-year-old boy in Oregon
Kim Jong Un's sister warns of provocative response to U.S. aircraft carrier deployment
Kim Jong Un's sister warns of provocative response to U.S. aircraft carrier deployment
Iowa becomes first state to remove civil rights protections for trans people
Iowa becomes first state to remove civil rights protections for trans people
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement