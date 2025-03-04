Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 4, 2025 / 5:35 AM

30 California youth probation officers charged with encouraging 'gladiator fights'

By Darryl Coote

March 4 (UPI) -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced charges against 30 probation officers at a juvenile detention for encouraging dozens of fights between youth detainees.

Twenty-two of the 30 defendants were Arraigned at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday when Bonta announced the unsealing of a grand jury indictment against them.

Advertisement

According to the office, the 30 detention services officers worked at the Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey, Calif., a facility with a 603-person capacity southeast of Los Angeles.

The 70-count indictment accuses them of encouraging 69 fights between detainees under their charge between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2023.

Related

"Officers at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall have a duty to ensure the safety and well-being of those under their care," Bonta said in a statement. "Instead, the officers charged today did just the opposite -- overseeing 'gladiator fights' when they should have intervened."

The charges follow an investigation launched into the facility after a CCTV footage of one of the fights was leaked in January showing youth detainees violently beating one another while the probation officers watched. After one of the fights, a probation officer is seen giving one of the involved children a high five.

Advertisement

The charges include child abuse/endangerment, conspiracy to commit a crime and battery affecting 143 victims between the ages of 12 and 18.

The court document states that there were 69 fights over a six-month period, resulting in the youth being physically harmed.

"The indictment -- and the filing of criminal charges -- is an important step toward holding these officers accountable and addressing shortfalls at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall," Bonta said.

"Let today's charges be a warning for all those who abuse their power: the California Department of Justice is watching, and we will hold you accountable."

Latest Headlines

China imposes retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
China imposes retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods
March 4 (UPI) -- China on Tuesday announced retaliatory tariffs of up to 15% on some U.S. imports and restrictions on dual-use exports to 15 American companies.
Linda McMahon confirmed to run Education Department, an agency Trump wants to abolish
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Linda McMahon confirmed to run Education Department, an agency Trump wants to abolish
March 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed billionaire and former World Wrestling Entertainment executive Linda McMahon as the secretary of Education, an agency President Donald Trump wants to abolish.
Trump orders 'pause' on military aid to Ukraine, White House officials say
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump orders 'pause' on military aid to Ukraine, White House officials say
March 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump ordered a temporary "pause" on military aid to Ukraine on Monday, according to White House officials, following Friday's heated Oval Office exchange with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Senate Democrats block GOP bill targeting transgender athletes in girls', women's sports
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Senate Democrats block GOP bill targeting transgender athletes in girls', women's sports
March 3 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats on Monday night blocked a GOP bill to halt federal funding for schools that allow transgender women and girls to participate in girls' and women's sports.
Trump prepares to address joint session of Congress
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump prepares to address joint session of Congress
March 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will address a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night as he lays out his vision for a second term.
Markets tumble as Trump vows 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Markets tumble as Trump vows 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico
March 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Monday 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada will be implemented Tuesday and another 10% against China. U.S. stocks tumbled after the announcement.
Pentagon restores Fort Moore's original name to Fort Benning
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Pentagon restores Fort Moore's original name to Fort Benning
March 3 (UPI) -- The Pentagon announced Monday that Fort Moore in Georgia will return to its former name of Fort Benning, with the restored name honoring a different Benning than a Confederate general.
SS United States arrives in Alabama to be prepped for sinking, world's largest artificial reef
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
SS United States arrives in Alabama to be prepped for sinking, world's largest artificial reef
March 3 (UPI) -- The luxury liner SS United States completed its journey Monday from South Philadelphia to Alabama, where it will undergo preparations before it is sunk in the waters off Florida's Gulf Coast to become an artificial reef.
U.S. border agents confiscate nearly 50 pounds of cocaine valued at more than $800K
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. border agents confiscate nearly 50 pounds of cocaine valued at more than $800K
March 3 (UPI) -- During a traffic stop, U.S. border patrol agents in southern California seized nearly 50 pounds of cocaine valued at more than $800,000, it was announced Monday.
Hegseth directs Defense civilian employees to comply with email on job accomplishments
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Hegseth directs Defense civilian employees to comply with email on job accomplishments
March 3 (UPI) -- Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has directed all department civilian employees to respond to emails from the Office of Personnel Management asking them to list their achievements in the past week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Supreme Court says no to ruling on constitutionality of college bias response teams
U.S. Supreme Court says no to ruling on constitutionality of college bias response teams
Kroger CEO resigns following probe into personal conduct
Kroger CEO resigns following probe into personal conduct
3.9-magnitude earthquake shakes Los Angeles after end of Oscars
3.9-magnitude earthquake shakes Los Angeles after end of Oscars
RFK Jr. leadership style, growing measles outbreak lead to HHS resignation
RFK Jr. leadership style, growing measles outbreak lead to HHS resignation
Search continues for missing 2-year-old boy in Oregon
Search continues for missing 2-year-old boy in Oregon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement