SS United States arrives in Alabama to be prepped for sinking, world's largest artificial reef

1 of 5 | The decommissioned luxury liner SS United States, dating back to 1952, completed its long journey Monday from South Philadelphia to Alabama, where it will undergo preparations before it is sunk in the waters off Florida's Gulf Coast to become the world's largest artificial reef. Photo courtesy of Okaloosa County Tourist Development Department

March 3 (UPI) -- The decommissioned luxury liner SS United States, dating back to 1952, completed its final journey Monday from South Philadelphia to Alabama, where it will undergo preparations before it is sunk in the waters off Florida's Gulf Coast to become the world's largest artificial reef. The massive 72-year-old ship, which was retired in 1969, will be submerged after more than six months of work in Mobile to insure that the vessel is environmentally safe, Okaloosa County wrote in an email to UPI. The work will include removing old fuel, paint and wiring and will be done in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Environmental Protection. Advertisement

The ship, which is made entirely of metal, is expected to be submerged about 20 nautical miles south of Destin-Fort Walton Beach in Florida.

"We are proud to continue the story of this historic vessel as an artificial reef along with the land-based museum," Okaloosa County Board Chairman Paul Mixon said Monday. "I applaud the Destin-Fort Walton Beach team in their efforts to succeed in this important next step and look forward to the immense impact she will continue to have on the lives of those who appreciate her history."

The SS United States, which remains the largest passenger ship ever built in the United States with the capacity to hold 1,984 passengers, will provide a "much-needed habitat for a variety of marine species like grouper, snapper, mackerel and tuna." The plan is to cut holes throughout the ship to make sure it lands upright and to provide openings for marine life. It will also become a "worldwide hub for divers."

The luxury liner, which measures 990 feet long, will provide diving opportunities for both beginners and technical drivers. The depth of the reef is expected to be 180 feet to the bottom and about 55 feet to the upper deck.

"As the World's Largest Artificial Reef, the story of the SSUS will be told to thousands of divers from around the world as they explore her unique design and features," the Okaloosa County Tourist Development Department said in a news release last month. "She will also benefit her surrounding ecosystem and become home to countless marine species that will thrive from the presence of her structure."

The SS United States, which once held the transatlantic speed record between the United States and Europe at an average speed of more than 41 mph, departed South Philadelphia nearly two weeks ago and was towed by several tugs along the Atlantic Coast and around the southern tip of Florida to Alabama. Its journey was delayed last year after Coast Guard officials questioned its seaworthiness amid storm activity.

Among its esteemed passengers during its 17-year run, were comedian Bob Hope, actor John Wayne, Princess Grace of Monaco, artist Salvadore Dali, actress Rita Hayworth and former President Harry Truman. The ship had spent the last 29 years docked on the Delaware River in Philadelphia after falling into disrepair.

The SS United States' two smoke stacks remain the world's tallest at 65 feet each, which is about the size of a six-story building. The two funnels will be removed before its sinking and will be placed in an onshore museum, which will also house other artifacts from the ship.

The entire project -- which includes acquiring the luxury liner, getting it ready to be submerged and building the museum -- is expected to cost $10.1 million.