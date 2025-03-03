Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 3, 2025 / 7:43 PM

SS United States arrives in Alabama to be prepped for sinking, world's largest artificial reef

By Sheri Walsh
The decommissioned luxury liner SS United States, dating back to 1952, completed its long journey Monday from South Philadelphia to Alabama, where it will undergo preparations before it is sunk in the waters off Florida's Gulf Coast to become the world's largest artificial reef. Photo courtesy of Okaloosa County Tourist Development Department
1 of 5 | The decommissioned luxury liner SS United States, dating back to 1952, completed its long journey Monday from South Philadelphia to Alabama, where it will undergo preparations before it is sunk in the waters off Florida's Gulf Coast to become the world's largest artificial reef. Photo courtesy of Okaloosa County Tourist Development Department

March 3 (UPI) -- The decommissioned luxury liner SS United States, dating back to 1952, completed its final journey Monday from South Philadelphia to Alabama, where it will undergo preparations before it is sunk in the waters off Florida's Gulf Coast to become the world's largest artificial reef.

The massive 72-year-old ship, which was retired in 1969, will be submerged after more than six months of work in Mobile to insure that the vessel is environmentally safe, Okaloosa County wrote in an email to UPI. The work will include removing old fuel, paint and wiring and will be done in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Environmental Protection.

Advertisement

The ship, which is made entirely of metal, is expected to be submerged about 20 nautical miles south of Destin-Fort Walton Beach in Florida.

"We are proud to continue the story of this historic vessel as an artificial reef along with the land-based museum," Okaloosa County Board Chairman Paul Mixon said Monday. "I applaud the Destin-Fort Walton Beach team in their efforts to succeed in this important next step and look forward to the immense impact she will continue to have on the lives of those who appreciate her history."

Advertisement

The SS United States, which remains the largest passenger ship ever built in the United States with the capacity to hold 1,984 passengers, will provide a "much-needed habitat for a variety of marine species like grouper, snapper, mackerel and tuna." The plan is to cut holes throughout the ship to make sure it lands upright and to provide openings for marine life. It will also become a "worldwide hub for divers."

The luxury liner, which measures 990 feet long, will provide diving opportunities for both beginners and technical drivers. The depth of the reef is expected to be 180 feet to the bottom and about 55 feet to the upper deck.

"As the World's Largest Artificial Reef, the story of the SSUS will be told to thousands of divers from around the world as they explore her unique design and features," the Okaloosa County Tourist Development Department said in a news release last month. "She will also benefit her surrounding ecosystem and become home to countless marine species that will thrive from the presence of her structure."

The SS United States, which once held the transatlantic speed record between the United States and Europe at an average speed of more than 41 mph, departed South Philadelphia nearly two weeks ago and was towed by several tugs along the Atlantic Coast and around the southern tip of Florida to Alabama. Its journey was delayed last year after Coast Guard officials questioned its seaworthiness amid storm activity.

Advertisement

Among its esteemed passengers during its 17-year run, were comedian Bob Hope, actor John Wayne, Princess Grace of Monaco, artist Salvadore Dali, actress Rita Hayworth and former President Harry Truman. The ship had spent the last 29 years docked on the Delaware River in Philadelphia after falling into disrepair.

The SS United States' two smoke stacks remain the world's tallest at 65 feet each, which is about the size of a six-story building. The two funnels will be removed before its sinking and will be placed in an onshore museum, which will also house other artifacts from the ship.

The entire project -- which includes acquiring the luxury liner, getting it ready to be submerged and building the museum -- is expected to cost $10.1 million.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Pentagon restores Fort Moore's original name to Fort Benning
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pentagon restores Fort Moore's original name to Fort Benning
March 3 (UPI) -- The Pentagon announced Monday that Fort Moore in Georgia will return to its former name of Fort Benning, with the restored name honoring a different Benning than a Confederate general.
Linda McMahon confirmed to run Education Department, an agency Trump wants to abolish
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Linda McMahon confirmed to run Education Department, an agency Trump wants to abolish
March 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed billionaire and former World Wrestling Entertainment executive Linda McMahon as the secretary of Education, an agency President Donald Trump wants to abolish.
Markets tumble as Trump vows 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Markets tumble as Trump vows 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico
March 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Monday 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada will be implemented Tuesday and another 10% against China. U.S. stocks tumbled after the announcement.
U.S. border agents confiscate nearly 50 pounds of cocaine valued at more than $800K
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. border agents confiscate nearly 50 pounds of cocaine valued at more than $800K
March 3 (UPI) -- During a traffic stop, U.S. border patrol agents in southern California seized nearly 50 pounds of cocaine valued at more than $800,000, it was announced Monday.
Hegseth directs Defense civilian employees to comply with email on job accomplishments
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Hegseth directs Defense civilian employees to comply with email on job accomplishments
March 3 (UPI) -- Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has directed all department civilian employees to respond to emails from the Office of Personnel Management asking them to list their achievements in the past week.
RFK Jr. leadership style, growing measles outbreak lead to HHS resignation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
RFK Jr. leadership style, growing measles outbreak lead to HHS resignation
March 3 (UPI) -- A top spokesman in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services abruptly resigned over reports of internal clashing over management and escalating health emergencies.
Iowa becomes first state to remove civil rights protections for trans people
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Iowa becomes first state to remove civil rights protections for trans people
March 3 (UPI) -- Iowa is the first state to repeal civil rights protections for transgender people from state code and advocates for the transgender community fear it is part of a larger agenda.
Power outage at Baltimore-Washington International Airport disrupts flights, screening
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Power outage at Baltimore-Washington International Airport disrupts flights, screening
March 3 (UPI) -- A 3 1/2-hour power outage Monday at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport caused significant flight delays and some cancellations.
U.S., Taiwan chip maker announce $100B investment for 2 new Arizona facilities
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S., Taiwan chip maker announce $100B investment for 2 new Arizona facilities
March 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday met with the chief of one of the world's biggest semiconductor chip producers amid talk of a new hundred billion-dollar U.S. investment.
Search continues for missing 2-year-old boy in Oregon
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Search continues for missing 2-year-old boy in Oregon
March 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in western Oregon on Monday resumed searching for a 2-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Supreme Court says no to ruling on constitutionality of college bias response teams
U.S. Supreme Court says no to ruling on constitutionality of college bias response teams
Kroger CEO resigns following probe into personal conduct
Kroger CEO resigns following probe into personal conduct
3.9-magnitude earthquake shakes Los Angeles after end of Oscars
3.9-magnitude earthquake shakes Los Angeles after end of Oscars
Markets tumble as Trump vows 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico
Markets tumble as Trump vows 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico
At least one injured after Russian oil refinery set ablaze in suspected Ukraine drone strike
At least one injured after Russian oil refinery set ablaze in suspected Ukraine drone strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement