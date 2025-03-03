Trending
March 3, 2025 / 6:12 PM

U.S. border agents confiscate nearly 50 pounds of cocaine valued at more than $800K

By Chris Benson
"Rest assured that the agents of San Diego Sector are out there around the clock protecting the American people," San Diego Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jeffrey D. Stalnaker said Monday. On Thursday, agents from the CBP's San Clemente Station stopped a sedan traveling northbound on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton carrying nearly 50 pounds of cocaine. File Photo By Earl S. Cryer/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- During a traffic stop, U.S. border patrol agents in southern California seized nearly 50 pounds of cocaine valued at more than $800,000, it was announced Monday.

"Rest assured that the agents of San Diego Sector are out there around the clock protecting the American people," San Diego Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jeffrey D. Stalnaker wrote in a release.

On Thursday, agents from the CBP's San Clemente Station stopped a sedan traveling northbound on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton at around 5:45 p.m. local time.

Agents requested a K-9 unit response after a brief interview with the unnamed adult male suspect behind the wheel where, after inspection, some 19 packages of what appeared to be cocaine were located hidden inside the trunk.

"We will do everything within our power to stop those who would do us harm, and to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law," Stalnaker vowed.

Border agents took possession of two white trash bags filled with cellophane-wrapped packages that officials say is "consistent with drug smuggling."

"The packages tested positive for the characteristics of cocaine," CBP officials said, adding that agents then transported the vehicle and narcotics to a nearby border patrol station.

It weighed in at 47.51 pounds, with DEA experts stamping an estimated street value of nearly $810,000 on the payload.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, meanwhile, took custody of the purported cocaine.

Border officials point to this as the most recent in a string of drug seizures along the busy interstate highways in San Diego County.

A few weeks prior agents in California and Texas took 18 pounds of fentanyl along Interstate 15 and 143 pounds of cocaine along Interstate 5 seized within a day of each other.

In Texas, two seizures in one day totaled 75 pounds of cocaine worth $1,009,600.

Meanwhile, according to records, the suspected sedan driver and a passenger now face narcotics trafficking charges.

