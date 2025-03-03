Advertisement
U.S. News
March 3, 2025 / 2:14 AM

Trump announces U.S. strategic crypto reserve

By Darryl Coote
President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that the U.S. will create a strategic crypto reserve. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that the U.S. will create a strategic crypto reserve. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will create a strategic crypto reserve that will hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Cardano.

Trump made the announcement Sunday on his Truth Social media platform, more than a month after he signed the Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology executive order, which created a presidential working group to consider the creation "of a national digital asset stockpile."

Advertisement

"I will make sure the U.S. is the Crypto Capital of the World," Trump said in his post. "We are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN."

He initially said the reserve would house XRP, Solana and Cardano, but in a separate post published about an hour later, he clarified that "obviously, BTC and ETH, as other valuable Cryptocurrencies, will be the heart of the Reserve. "

Related

"I also love Bitcoin and Ethereum!"

Though initially skeptical about cryptocurrencies, Trump embraced the digital currency during his 2024 campaign and has created what some analysts have called a crypto-friendly Cabinet.

He has appointed venture capitalist and Elon Musk associate David Sacks to be the new so-called artificial intelligence and crypto czar.

Advertisement

Controversially, Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, each launched their own cryptocurrency ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration.

The announcement also comes ahead of Trump hosting the first-ever White House Crypto Summit on Friday.

The summit was announced late last week in a statement to UPI that said "prominent founders," CEOs and investors from the crypto industry will be in attendance.

The Trump administration has repeatedly attacked the Biden administration over its more reserved stance on cryptocurrency and its embrace of digital assets marks a shift in U.S. policy, as former President Joe Biden sought to crack down on corruption and crimes facilitated through the new currency technology.

Latest Headlines

Lutnick: U.S. to hit Canada, Mexico with tariffs Tuesday, Trump still mulling percentage
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Lutnick: U.S. to hit Canada, Mexico with tariffs Tuesday, Trump still mulling percentage
March 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will enforce tariffs on Tuesday against Canada and Mexico, but at what percentage, he has yet to decide, according to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
Delta flight returns to Boston after takeoff over 'smoky odor' detected on board
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Delta flight returns to Boston after takeoff over 'smoky odor' detected on board
March 2 (UPI) -- A Delta Air Lines flight from Boston to New Orleans had to return to Logan International Airport shortly after takeoff on Sunday over a "smoky odor" detected onboard.
South Carolina wildfires scorch thousands of acres, prompt state of emergency
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
South Carolina wildfires scorch thousands of acres, prompt state of emergency
March 2 (UPI) -- At least 175 fast-moving blazes in South Carolina have scorched more than 4,200 acres of tinder-dry vegetation, officials said Sunday.
Mia Love, first Black GOP Congresswoman, faces bleak cancer prognosis
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Mia Love, first Black GOP Congresswoman, faces bleak cancer prognosis
March 2 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Republican Rep. Mia Love, the first Black woman to be elected to Congress as a member of the GOP, is facing an increasingly bleak prognosis from an aggressive form of brain cancer, her daughter has announced.
Pentagon orders Russian cyber offensive 'stand down'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Pentagon orders Russian cyber offensive 'stand down'
March 2 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has ordered the United States to end offensive cyber operations targeting Russia, part of an effort to draw Russian President Vladimir Putin into talks on ending the war in Ukraine.
Trump unlawfully fired government watchdog, federal judge rules
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump unlawfully fired government watchdog, federal judge rules
March 2 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled Saturday that President Donald Trump's administration had unlawfully fired the head of a federal watchdog agency and blocked his removal from the office, court documents show.
Trump order calls for immediate expansion of timber production
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump order calls for immediate expansion of timber production
March 2 (UPI) -- Amid Donald Trump's trade war with Canada, the president signed two executive orders Saturday that call for the expansion of timber production even for projects that might harm endangered species.
New York civil rights activist Hazel Dukes dies at 92
U.S. News // 1 day ago
New York civil rights activist Hazel Dukes dies at 92
March 1 (UPI) -- Former NAACP New York State Conference president and longtime civil rights activist Hazel Dukes died at age 92, her family announced Saturday.
Microsoft Outlook, 365 'global outage' affects millions
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Microsoft Outlook, 365 'global outage' affects millions
March 1 (UPI) -- Microsoft Outlook, 365 and other services crashed Saturday, affecting tens of thousands in the United States and millions globally before services were restored in less than an hour.
Trump: 'Invasion' of U.S. 'over' as border crossings plummet
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump: 'Invasion' of U.S. 'over' as border crossings plummet
March 1 (UPI) -- Illegal border crossings into the United States reached the lowest level in at least 25 years in February as the Department of Defense reinforces border security operations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump order calls for immediate expansion of timber production
Trump order calls for immediate expansion of timber production
Pentagon orders Russian cyber offensive 'stand down'
Pentagon orders Russian cyber offensive 'stand down'
South Carolina wildfires scorch thousands of acres, prompt state of emergency
South Carolina wildfires scorch thousands of acres, prompt state of emergency
Freed Israeli hostage says Hamas mirrored Israel in treatment of captives
Freed Israeli hostage says Hamas mirrored Israel in treatment of captives
Trump unlawfully fired government watchdog, federal judge rules
Trump unlawfully fired government watchdog, federal judge rules
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement