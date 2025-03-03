Search continues for missing 2-year-old boy in Oregon

March 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in western Oregon on Monday resumed searching for a 2-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.

Dane Paulsen was reported missing at about 4:25 p.m. Saturday and was last seen playing in his home's front yard near Highway 229 and north of Siletz, the office said in a statement. Lincoln County, which has a population of 50,000 and includes the Siuslaw National Forest, is about 128 miles southwest of Portland.

Advertisement

A vehicle and a man, both of which were not known to the family, was seen near a bridge close to the residence approximately 30 minutes before the boy's disappearance.

"Based on the information available at this time, the only information our investigators have is a vehicle of interest [no license plate or further information] seen in the area prior to the child's disappearance, however, there is no link showing this vehicle is directly involved in the disappearance of Dane Paulsen," Lincoln County Sheriff Adam Shanks told KATU-TV.