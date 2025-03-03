Trending
March 3, 2025 / 3:59 PM

Search continues for missing 2-year-old boy in Oregon

By Allen Cone
Authorities in western Oregon are searching for 2-year-old Dane Paulsen, who has been missing since Saturday, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said. Photo courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
March 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in western Oregon on Monday resumed searching for a 2-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.

Dane Paulsen was reported missing at about 4:25 p.m. Saturday and was last seen playing in his home's front yard near Highway 229 and north of Siletz, the office said in a statement. Lincoln County, which has a population of 50,000 and includes the Siuslaw National Forest, is about 128 miles southwest of Portland.

A vehicle and a man, both of which were not known to the family, was seen near a bridge close to the residence approximately 30 minutes before the boy's disappearance.

"Based on the information available at this time, the only information our investigators have is a vehicle of interest [no license plate or further information] seen in the area prior to the child's disappearance, however, there is no link showing this vehicle is directly involved in the disappearance of Dane Paulsen," Lincoln County Sheriff Adam Shanks told KATU-TV.

At this time, the county agency said Dane's disappearance does not meet the criteria to use the Amber Alert system because there is no evidence suggesting criminal actions.

Along with personnel from several agencies, including the FBI, 138 community volunteers have been involved in the search in the rural area.

They have searched the property and north of Siletz near the Siletz River on foot and with four drones with thermal imaging capabilities, the office said.

On Sunday, four divers, four watercraft and six human-trailing dogs were used.

Dane has brown hair that is shaved on the sides and long on top. He has green eyes, weighs about 45 pounds and is about 2½ feet tall. He was wearing a fuzzy gray hoodie and black pants, investigators said.

"Dane is friendly and fearless, and is comfortable around strangers and water, but cannot swim," the county agency posted on Facebook. "Dane is known to love water and vehicles."

