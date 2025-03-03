Trending
U.S. News
March 3, 2025 / 4:57 PM

Power outage at Baltimore-Washington International Airport disrupts flights, screening

By Allen Cone
A 3 1/2-hour power outage Monday at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport caused significant flight delays and some cancellations. Photo courtesy BWI Marshall Airport/X
March 3 (UPI) -- A 3 1/2-hour power outage Monday at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport caused significant flight delays and some cancellations, and it halted passenger screening.

The power failure began about 7:40 a.m. and service was fully restored before 11:30 a.m., Jonathan Dean, a spokesman for the Maryland Aviation Administration, which oversees BWI, told The Washington Post.

Some flights operated during the power failure, and electricity was partially restored at about 11 a.m.

"Expect long lines at ticket counters, checkpoints and concessions," the airport posted on X. "It will take some time this afternoon for full, regular operations to resume."

Despite the outage, airline flights continued to operate, WBAL reported. Airlines used air stairs to deplane passengers.

A total of 172 total outbound and inbound flights were delayed and 52 were canceled so far Monday through 4:30 p.m., according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Of the total flights so far Monday, the cancellations represented 8% and the delays 28%.

Some arriving flights were diverted to other airports.

The outage also affected the airport parking garage and Transportation Security Administration screening.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the outage affected Terminals A, B and C, according to a statement to Fox News. There are five concourses at the airport.

A spokesperson for Baltimore Gas and Electric Company said the outage was caused by a downed power line near the airport, according to FOX Baltimore. Police said roads just south of the airport were shut down.

Janyce Katz told The Washington Post her Southwest flight landed about 7:50 a.m. and she expected to catch another flight to Palm Beach, Fla.

"They passed out the obligatory water," Katz said, "and I've got a book to read, but it wasn't the way I planned my day."

By 11 a.m., passengers deplaned by walking down a staircase and into a terminal.

Elvita Hunt told WBAL: "I think this is what you call 'unexpected.' No matter how you prepare, something unexpected is going to come, and you don't know when, how, where it's going to take place."

In July 2024, there was a power outage at the airport that grounded flights.

BWI is located just nine miles south of downtown Baltimore and 32 miles northeast of Washington, D.C. As the busiest airport in the region, it serves more than 27 million passengers yearly, according to its website.

