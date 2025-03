A 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck Los Angeles on Sunday night after Hollywood stars gathered for the Oscars. Image courtesy USGS

March 3 (UPI) -- A preliminary magnitude-3.9 earthquake shook Los Angeles just hours after the end of the Academy Awards. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 10:13 p.m. PST earthquake, with a depth of about 9.5 miles, was centered about 1.24 miles east-southeast of North Hollywood. Advertisement

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed the quake was felt in downtown Los Angeles, but wrote on social media that the department was "not entering earthquake mode."

There were no reports of injuries or structural damage, but the Verdugo Fire Department said multiple agencies were patrolling districts for any evidence of damage from the quake.

More than 8,000 people reported the quake using the USGS "Felt It" reporting tool.

Data from residents indicate the quake was felt as far away as Santa Clarita to the north and Anaheim to the south.