Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 3, 2025 / 5:20 PM

RFK Jr. leadership style, growing measles outbreak lead to HHS resignation

By Chris Benson
On Monday, a spokesman for U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (seen on Wednesday during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C.) announced he resigned Friday after internal feuding in Kennedy's HHS. "I want to announce to my friends and colleagues that last Friday I announced my resignation effective immediately," Thomas Corry wrote on LinkedIn. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
1 of 2 | On Monday, a spokesman for U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (seen on Wednesday during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C.) announced he resigned Friday after internal feuding in Kennedy's HHS. "I want to announce to my friends and colleagues that last Friday I announced my resignation effective immediately," Thomas Corry wrote on LinkedIn. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- A top spokesman in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services abruptly resigned over reports of internal clashing over the management by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and escalating health emergencies.

"I want to announce to my friends and colleagues that last Friday I announced my resignation effective immediately," Thomas Corry, who served as U.S. assistant secretary of public affairs at HHS, announced Monday via LinkedIn.

Advertisement

The quick exit was prompted due to growing dissent over RFK Jr.'s management style and the influence of his new principal deputy chief of staff, Stefanie Spear, Politico reported. Spear is a longtime Kennedy aide and press secretary during his ill-fated 2024 presidential run in which he bowed out to endorse Trump.

"To my colleagues at HHS, I wish you the best and great success," Corry said.

Related

He served in the first Trump administration in similar roles at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as senior adviser and director of communications.

Corry resigned less than two weeks after his appointment.

He wrote last month after he was sworn in again that he was "thankful that I'll be part of the team that is going to work to make America healthy again, and on making healthcare more affordable and accessible."

Advertisement

But he reportedly grew uneasy with Kennedy's hushed response to a growing measles outbreak in Texas which, so far, has infected at least 146 people and saw its first American death from the virus in at least 10 years, according to Politico.

Measles was eliminated in the United States by 2000, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, Kennedy, a longtime skeptic of vaccines despite admissions that he kept his own kids vaccinated, said last week in a Cabinet meeting that a measles outbreak is "not unusual."

That arrived amid a spike in the highly contagious disease in the United States and Canada, primarily among unvaccinated individuals.

On Thursday, New Jersey health officials announced two new measles cases in addition to a known case.

"Parents play a pivotal role in safeguarding their children's health," Kennedy wrote Sunday in a Fox News op-ed.

Kennedy said that a measles vaccine is protective to children and others but suggested families consult with a health provider.

"All parents should consult with their healthcare providers to understand their options to get the [measles, mumps, rubella] vaccine," he continued. "The decision to vaccinate is a personal one."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Markets tumble as Trump vows 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Markets tumble as Trump vows 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico
March 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Monday 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada will be implemented Tuesday and another 10% against China. U.S. stocks tumbled after the announcement.
U.S. border agents confiscate nearly 50 pounds of cocaine valued at more than $800K
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
U.S. border agents confiscate nearly 50 pounds of cocaine valued at more than $800K
March 3 (UPI) -- During a traffic stop, U.S. border patrol agents in southern California seized nearly 50 pounds of cocaine valued at more than $800,000, it was announced Monday.
Hegseth directs Defense civilian employees to comply with email on job accomplishments
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Hegseth directs Defense civilian employees to comply with email on job accomplishments
March 3 (UPI) -- Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has directed all department civilian employees to respond to emails from the Office of Personnel Management asking them to list their achievements in the past week.
Iowa becomes first state to remove civil rights protections for trans people
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Iowa becomes first state to remove civil rights protections for trans people
March 3 (UPI) -- Iowa is the first state to repeal civil rights protections for transgender people from state code and advocates for the transgender community fear it is part of a larger agenda.
Power outage at Baltimore-Washington International Airport disrupts flights, screening
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Power outage at Baltimore-Washington International Airport disrupts flights, screening
March 3 (UPI) -- A 3 1/2-hour power outage Monday at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport caused significant flight delays and some cancellations.
U.S., Taiwan chip maker announce $100B investment for 2 new Arizona facilities
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S., Taiwan chip maker announce $100B investment for 2 new Arizona facilities
March 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday met with the chief of one of the world's biggest semiconductor chip producers amid talk of a new hundred billion-dollar U.S. investment.
Search continues for missing 2-year-old boy in Oregon
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Search continues for missing 2-year-old boy in Oregon
March 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in western Oregon on Monday resumed searching for a 2-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.
U.S. Supreme Court says no to ruling on constitutionality of college bias response teams
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court says no to ruling on constitutionality of college bias response teams
March 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case on college programs which a conservative group claimed chills free speech and pushes students to be fearful to express an unpopular or controversial viewpoint.
Knowing difference between tornado watch, tornado warning could save lives
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Knowing difference between tornado watch, tornado warning could save lives
Knowing the critical difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning is crucial -- and could save lives -- when an alert comes through on phone or TV.
Robert Crimo III pleads guilty to 2022 Illinois Fourth of July shooting on first day of trial
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Robert Crimo III pleads guilty to 2022 Illinois Fourth of July shooting on first day of trial
March 3 (UPI) -- Robert E. "Bobby" Crimo III, pleaded guilty Monday at the start of the trial accusing him of carrying out a deadly mass shooting in Illinois on July 4, 2022.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Supreme Court says no to ruling on constitutionality of college bias response teams
U.S. Supreme Court says no to ruling on constitutionality of college bias response teams
Hegseth orders Pentagon's Russia cyber offensive 'stand down'
Hegseth orders Pentagon's Russia cyber offensive 'stand down'
Kroger CEO resigns following probe into personal conduct
Kroger CEO resigns following probe into personal conduct
3.9-magnitude earthquake shakes Los Angeles after end of Oscars
3.9-magnitude earthquake shakes Los Angeles after end of Oscars
Markets tumble as Trump vows 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico
Markets tumble as Trump vows 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement