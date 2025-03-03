Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 3, 2025 / 8:11 PM

Linda McMahon confirmed to run Education Department, an agency Trump wants to abolish

By Allen Cone
Linda McMahon attends a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Wednesday before she was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Monday. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
1 of 2 | Linda McMahon attends a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Wednesday before she was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Monday. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed billionaire and former World Wrestling Entertainment executive Linda McMahon as the secretary of Education, an agency President Donald Trump wants to abolish.

All but one member of the 22-member Cabinet has been confirmed with Lori Chavez-DeRemer the exception in the Labor Department.

Advertisement

The vote was 51-45 with all Democrats voting against and every Republican backing her. Two Republicans and two Democrats didn't vote.

Last month after Trump became president again, he told reporters in the Oval Office that he wants McMahon,76, to "put herself out of a job" in the smallest federal agency with only 4,245 employees.

Related

Only Congress has the power to formally eliminate a federal agency.

At her confirmation hearing Feb. 13, she said: "We'd like to do this right," she said, adding the agency "clearly could not be shut down without" Congress.

Advertisement

The plan is to shift much of the department's duties to the states.

The agency administers federal funding for K-12 schools, including through Title I for students in lower-income communities and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

Schools have been forced to comply with the Trump administration's demands to halt diversity, equity and inclusion programs, which have been challenged in court. In addition, employees, like in other agencies, have been terminated or applied for a buyout.

McMahon backs school choice programs, which allow families to use public money to subsidize nonprivate schooling

She is a proponent of expanding Pell Grants but is pushing other options for students than college. But she wants to "build up careers, not college debt.

Her nomination passed the Health, Education, Labor and Pension Committee on Feb. 20 along 12-11 party lines.

The hearings were interrupted with protesters demanding protection for transgender students and agency cuts. They included members of the National Education Association teachers' union.

"We need a strong leader at the department who will get our education system back on track," Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said before the committee vote.

In nominating McMahon, Trump said she will "empower the next Generation of American Students and Workers, and make America Number One in Education in the World."

Advertisement

McMahon said the public education "system in decline" and wants to "invest in teachers not Washington bureaucrats."

Committee member Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, told a crowd outside the Capitolv who rallied against her nomination: "We understand that public education is the backbone of American democracy where all of our people come together to learn and to grow. Our job is not to destroy public education, it is to significantly improve it!"

Her background in education is limited.

She went to Havelock High School, a public school in North Carolina, and graduated from East Carolina University with a Bachelor of Arts in French.

McMahon is the co-founder of former CEO of WWE with husband Vince McMahon in 1953. Their combined net worth is $2.6 billion, according to Forbes.

The couple, who are big GOP donors, announced their separation after Linda was announced as Trump's Cabinet pick.

In 2009, McMahon resigned from her position as CEO of WWE to run as a Republican for a seat in the U.S. Senate from Connecticut that she lost in the general election. She remains a minority owner of WWE.

She served as the Small Business Administrator during Trump's first term from 2017 to 2019.

Advertisement

McMahon was a member of the Connecticut State Board of Education from 2009 to 2010.

Politically, she was chairwoman of the America First Policy Institute and the chairwoman of the America First Policies.

The Education Department was created in 1979 under the Jimmy Carter administration as a result of a spinoff from the Department of Health, Education and Welfare, which also resulted in the Department of Health and Human Services.

Latest Headlines

Pentagon restores Fort Moore's original name to Fort Benning
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Pentagon restores Fort Moore's original name to Fort Benning
March 3 (UPI) -- The Pentagon announced Monday that Fort Moore in Georgia will return to its former name of Fort Benning, with the restored name honoring a different Benning than a Confederate general.
SS United States arrives in Alabama to be prepped for sinking, world's largest artificial reef
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
SS United States arrives in Alabama to be prepped for sinking, world's largest artificial reef
March 3 (UPI) -- The luxury liner SS United States completed its journey Monday from South Philadelphia to Alabama, where it will undergo preparations before it is sunk in the waters off Florida's Gulf Coast to become an artificial reef.
Markets tumble as Trump vows 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Markets tumble as Trump vows 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico
March 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Monday 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada will be implemented Tuesday and another 10% against China. U.S. stocks tumbled after the announcement.
U.S. border agents confiscate nearly 50 pounds of cocaine valued at more than $800K
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. border agents confiscate nearly 50 pounds of cocaine valued at more than $800K
March 3 (UPI) -- During a traffic stop, U.S. border patrol agents in southern California seized nearly 50 pounds of cocaine valued at more than $800,000, it was announced Monday.
Hegseth directs Defense civilian employees to comply with email on job accomplishments
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Hegseth directs Defense civilian employees to comply with email on job accomplishments
March 3 (UPI) -- Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has directed all department civilian employees to respond to emails from the Office of Personnel Management asking them to list their achievements in the past week.
RFK Jr. leadership style, growing measles outbreak lead to HHS resignation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
RFK Jr. leadership style, growing measles outbreak lead to HHS resignation
March 3 (UPI) -- A top spokesman in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services abruptly resigned over reports of internal clashing over management and escalating health emergencies.
Iowa becomes first state to remove civil rights protections for trans people
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Iowa becomes first state to remove civil rights protections for trans people
March 3 (UPI) -- Iowa is the first state to repeal civil rights protections for transgender people from state code and advocates for the transgender community fear it is part of a larger agenda.
Power outage at Baltimore-Washington International Airport disrupts flights, screening
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Power outage at Baltimore-Washington International Airport disrupts flights, screening
March 3 (UPI) -- A 3 1/2-hour power outage Monday at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport caused significant flight delays and some cancellations.
U.S., Taiwan chip maker announce $100B investment for 2 new Arizona facilities
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S., Taiwan chip maker announce $100B investment for 2 new Arizona facilities
March 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday met with the chief of one of the world's biggest semiconductor chip producers amid talk of a new hundred billion-dollar U.S. investment.
Search continues for missing 2-year-old boy in Oregon
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Search continues for missing 2-year-old boy in Oregon
March 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in western Oregon on Monday resumed searching for a 2-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Supreme Court says no to ruling on constitutionality of college bias response teams
U.S. Supreme Court says no to ruling on constitutionality of college bias response teams
Kroger CEO resigns following probe into personal conduct
Kroger CEO resigns following probe into personal conduct
3.9-magnitude earthquake shakes Los Angeles after end of Oscars
3.9-magnitude earthquake shakes Los Angeles after end of Oscars
Markets tumble as Trump vows 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico
Markets tumble as Trump vows 25% tariffs on Canada, Mexico
At least one injured after Russian oil refinery set ablaze in suspected Ukraine drone strike
At least one injured after Russian oil refinery set ablaze in suspected Ukraine drone strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement