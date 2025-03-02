South Carolina wildfires scorch thousands of acres, prompt state of emergency

Authorities are evacuating people after a large wildfire spread through the Carolinas over the weekend. Photo courtesy of Horry County Fire Rescue

March 2 (UPI) -- At least 175 fast-moving blazes in South Carolina have scorched more than 4,200 acres of tinder-dry vegetation, officials said Sunday. And in North Carolina, crews were working to contain multiple wildfires burning on more than 500 acres in four forests in the Blue Rirdge County. That includes a 300-acre one 40 miles south of Asheville, N.C, that was zero percent contained Sunday, state officials said. Advertisement

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Sunday declared a state of emergency, clearing the way for state resources to help those affected by the fires.

"This State of Emergency ensures that our first responders, who are working tirelessly and risking their lives to protect our communities from these wildfires, have the resources they need," McMaster said in a release.

"Dangerous wildfire conditions require that a statewide burning ban remain in effect until further notice. Those who violate this ban will be subject to criminal prosecution."

Evacuation orders on Sunday were lifted after several wildfires broke out in the Carolina Forest in Horry County, S.C. The 1,600-acre Covington Drive Wildfire in Myrtle Beach, in the eastern portion of the state, is 30% contained, according to the state's Forestry Commision.

Advertisement

The only other fire not 100% contained also is in Myrtle Beach: the Blackthorn Drive Fire, which is 80% contained and covered about 800 acres.

Crews in Georgia had responded to at least 137 fires Saturday. State officials said conditions were slightly better Sunday, but warned residents to be extremely careful to avoid behavior that could spark new blazes as low humidity, low rainfall and a clear sky combine to make conditions favorable for rogue wildfires.

Red Flag warnings from the National Weather Service were in effect for western North Carolina, upstate South Carolina and northeast Georgia, meaning extreme fire conditions.

The agency said a combination of dry air and gusty winds "may lead to dangerous fire weather conditions" in the region, which has had low moisture totals already this year.

In South Carolina, Myrtle Beach has only received 2⅓ inches of rain since the first of the year, compared with the normal 6⅓, which is normal for this time of year.