Advertisement
U.S. News
March 2, 2025 / 12:56 PM

Trump order calls for immediate expansion of timber production

By Adam Schrader
An Inter Mountain logging contractor harvests a tree during a forest harvesting project in Walden, Colorado on April 7, 2009. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI
An Inter Mountain logging contractor harvests a tree during a forest harvesting project in Walden, Colorado on April 7, 2009. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Amid Donald Trump's trade war with Canada, the president signed two executive orders Saturday that call for the expansion of timber production even for projects that might harm endangered species, and a review of how importing lumber might harm "national security."

"The production of timber, lumber, paper, bioenergy, and other wood products is critical to our nation's well-being," Trump wrote in the executive order to expand its production.

Advertisement

"Timber production is essential for crucial human activities like construction and energy production. Furthermore, as recent disasters demonstrate, forest management and wildfire risk reduction projects can save American lives and communities."

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service, in 2017, the United States imported about 16.1 billion board feet of lumber from all countries, with Canada supplying nearly 91% of these imports -- or around 14.65 billion board feet of lumber. More recent data indicates that Canada remains the largest supplier of lumber to the U.S.

Related

Trump asserted that the United States has "an abundance of timber resources" that could bolster the domestic lumber supply chain. But he claimed that federal regulations left Americans to rely on importing lumber from other countries.

Advertisement

The order directs Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to issue new guidance to facilitate increased timber production on federal land administered by the Bureau of Land Management and the National Forest system to decrease the time it takes to deliver it to customers.

Currently, the Endangered Species Act requires thorough environmental assessments to ensure that activities like logging do not harm protected wildlife and their habitats which can make approval processes for forestry projects take years. While the order could reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks, conservations have warned of the potential ecological effects.

"This executive order sets in motion a chainsaw free-for-all on our federal forests," Blaine Miller-McFeeley, a representative for the group Earthjustice, said in a statement.

"Americans treasure our forests for all the benefits they provide, such as recreation, clean air, and clean drinking water. But this order ignores these values and opens the door for wild lands to be plundered, for nothing more than corporate gain. In the long run, this will worsen the effects of climate change, while also destroying critical wildlife habitat."

The second of the executive orders directs Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to investigate whether imports from Canada and other countries compromise national security under the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

Advertisement

Factors that Trump wants Lutnick to evaluate include domestic demand, the capacity of U.S. production, the role of foreign supply chains, and the impact of foreign government subsidies and trade practices.

The U.S. maintains vast forest resources and a strong logging industry, raising questions about whether lumber imports truly pose a national security risk.

Unlike energy dependence or reliance on critical minerals, timber is a renewable and widely available resource within North America. Treating imports as a security threat could pave the way for trade restrictions that function more as protectionist measures than responses to genuine vulnerabilities.

Latest Headlines

New York civil rights activist Hazel Dukes dies at 92
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
New York civil rights activist Hazel Dukes dies at 92
March 1 (UPI) -- Former NAACP New York State Conference president and longtime civil rights activist Hazel Dukes died at age 92, her family announced Saturday.
Microsoft Outlook, 365 'global outage' affects millions
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Microsoft Outlook, 365 'global outage' affects millions
March 1 (UPI) -- Microsoft Outlook, 365 and other services crashed Saturday, affecting tens of thousands in the United States and millions globally before services were restored in less than an hour.
Trump: 'Invasion' of U.S. 'over' as border crossings plummet
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Trump: 'Invasion' of U.S. 'over' as border crossings plummet
March 1 (UPI) -- Illegal border crossings into the United States reached the lowest level in at least 25 years in February as the Department of Defense reinforces border security operations.
Trump returns seized classified documents to Mar-a-Lago aboard Air Force One
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump returns seized classified documents to Mar-a-Lago aboard Air Force One
March 1 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Friday took back to Florida boxes of documents that the FBI had seized from Mar-a-Lago after executing a court-ordered search warrant in August 2022.
Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces candidacy for NYC mayor
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces candidacy for NYC mayor
March 1 (UPI) -- Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is challenging incumbent Mayor Eric Adams for the mayoral office, Cuomo announced Saturday.
FedEx plane makes emergency landing in Newark after bird strike
U.S. News // 1 day ago
FedEx plane makes emergency landing in Newark after bird strike
March 1 (UPI) -- A FedEx cargo plane made an emergency landing back to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Saturday morning after a bird strike caused one of its engines to catch fire, according to officials.
Federal workers receive another email asking about accomplishments
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Federal workers receive another email asking about accomplishments
March 1 (UPI) -- Federal employees received a second email from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management asking them to list their accomplishments in the past week.
Illinois man convicted in murder of Muslim boy, wounding of his mother
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Illinois man convicted in murder of Muslim boy, wounding of his mother
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Joseph Czuba, 73, an Illinois landlord accused of fatally stabbing a 6-year-old boy and attacking his mother because of their Muslim faith in 2023, was convicted on all eight charges, including first-degree murder.
Foreign aid recipients face crises after funding terminated, USAID workers fired
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Foreign aid recipients face crises after funding terminated, USAID workers fired
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Foreign aid organizations are in turmoil after the Trump administration cut several million dollars of funding and fired nearly 1,600 employees of the United States Agency for International Development.
North Carolina man pleads guilty to trying to sell military technology to China
U.S. News // 1 day ago
North Carolina man pleads guilty to trying to sell military technology to China
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man pleaded guilty to attempting to export technology with military applications to China without a license, the U.S. Justice Department said Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Microsoft Outlook, 365 'global outage' affects millions
Microsoft Outlook, 365 'global outage' affects millions
British Prime Minister Starmer gives Zelenksy 'full backing,' including $2.8 billion accelerated loan
British Prime Minister Starmer gives Zelenksy 'full backing,' including $2.8 billion accelerated loan
Trump: 'Invasion' of U.S. 'over' as border crossings plummet
Trump: 'Invasion' of U.S. 'over' as border crossings plummet
Trump returns seized classified documents to Mar-a-Lago aboard Air Force One
Trump returns seized classified documents to Mar-a-Lago aboard Air Force One
Zelensky thanks U.S., wants minerals agreement
Zelensky thanks U.S., wants minerals agreement
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement