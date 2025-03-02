Advertisement
March 2, 2025 / 7:21 PM

Mia Love, first Black GOP Congresswoman, faces bleak cancer prognosis

By Mark Moran
Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, is seen on the first day of the 114th Congress inside the House Chambers of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. in 2015. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, is seen on the first day of the 114th Congress inside the House Chambers of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. in 2015. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, the first Black woman to be elected to Congress as a member of the GOP, is facing an increasingly bleak prognosis from an aggressive form of brain cancer, her daughter has announced.

"Sadly her cancer is no longer responding to treatment and the cancer is progressing," Abigale Love said in a social media post on her mother's X account Saturday.

Abigale Love said the family has prioritized spending time with her mother and making her comfortable over continuing to seek ways to treat the unresponsive and aggressive form of cancer.

"I am building an archive of special memories with Mia. Please send your pictures, videos and memories to me at [email protected]," she continued in the post.

Love, 49, represented Utah's 4th Congressional District from 2015-2019 and later joined CNN as a political commentator and was a rotating host on the ABC TV program The View, Utah media reported. She was diagnosed with glioblastoma, the same form of cancer that killed U.S. Senator John McCain, in 2022.

Glioblastoma is an extremely aggressive form of brain cancer which typically claims a patient's life in less than two years post diagnosis. For the small minority that survive as long as five years, there is only a 10% chance of survival, according to the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Love described her diagnosis in a Facebook post last year following an interview on CNN, offering hope to people facing cancer and to their families.

"Whether you are facing a cancer diagnosis yourself, or fighting a different battle, there is hope! For me, that hope comes from my faith and my family," she said in the post. "Both have been a source of immeasurable strength, peace, love, and support. Every day, I thank God for my life and a family who give that life beauty and meaning."

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox wished Love well in a social media post Saturday, echoing Abigail Love's post.

"Mia Love has served Utah with integrity, and her strength and grace continue to inspire us," Cox wrote on X. "Our hearts are with Mia and her family during this difficult time. Utah stands with you."

Love has been married to Jason Love since 1998. The couple has four children.

