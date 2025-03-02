Pentagon orders Russian cyber offensive 'stand down'

1 of 2 | US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attends a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Elon Musk's demand that more than two million federal employees defend their work is facing pushback from other powerful figures in the Trump administration, in a sign that the billionaire's brash approach to overhauling the government is creating division. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has ordered the United States to end offensive cyber operations targeting Russia, part of an effort to draw Russian President Vladimir Putin into talks on ending the war in Ukraine, sources said Sunday. It's not clear how long the orders will be in effect, but are expected to last for the foreseeable future, according to reporting by The Record. Advertisement

The orders were given by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth prior to a high profile argument in the Oval Office that erupted Friday between President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over future funding to fight Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, according to The New York Times.

Together with the U.S.'s European allies, the Biden administration was widely supportive of Zelensky's efforts to fend off Russian forces, and made billions of dollars in aid and military assistance available to Kiev, but that has shifted under the Trump administration, leaving the U.S.'s intentions about Ukrainian assistance unclear.

Advertisement

Hegseth has said the cyber offensive stand down is part of an overall risk assessment that will determine what potential threats exist in Russia.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Sunday that European allies would form a "coalition of the willing" to continue to defend Ukraine in its battle against the ongoing Russian incursion.

The scope of the U.S.'s cyber operations stand down is not clear, but officials have said knowing Russia's goals in Ukraine are critical to understanding Putin's intentions entering into potential talks with the U.S., especially with regard to Moscow's cyber espionage efforts.

Hegseth's orders are thought to be part of a broader effort to re-evaluate the U.S. role in the conflict and its operations against Russia, but are thought to represent a gamble.

The cyber offensive stand down does not apply to U.S. intelligence gathering operations.

Trump has blamed Ukraine for the Russian invasion and called Zelensky a dictator who is "not ready for peace."