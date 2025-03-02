Advertisement
U.S. News
March 2, 2025 / 6:10 PM

Pentagon orders Russian cyber offensive 'stand down'

By Mark Moran
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attends a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Elon Musk's demand that more than two million federal employees defend their work is facing pushback from other powerful figures in the Trump administration, in a sign that the billionaire's brash approach to overhauling the government is creating division. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
1 of 2 | US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attends a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Elon Musk's demand that more than two million federal employees defend their work is facing pushback from other powerful figures in the Trump administration, in a sign that the billionaire's brash approach to overhauling the government is creating division. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has ordered the United States to end offensive cyber operations targeting Russia, part of an effort to draw Russian President Vladimir Putin into talks on ending the war in Ukraine, sources said Sunday.

It's not clear how long the orders will be in effect, but are expected to last for the foreseeable future, according to reporting by The Record.

Advertisement

The orders were given by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth prior to a high profile argument in the Oval Office that erupted Friday between President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over future funding to fight Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, according to The New York Times.

Together with the U.S.'s European allies, the Biden administration was widely supportive of Zelensky's efforts to fend off Russian forces, and made billions of dollars in aid and military assistance available to Kiev, but that has shifted under the Trump administration, leaving the U.S.'s intentions about Ukrainian assistance unclear.

Advertisement

Hegseth has said the cyber offensive stand down is part of an overall risk assessment that will determine what potential threats exist in Russia.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Sunday that European allies would form a "coalition of the willing" to continue to defend Ukraine in its battle against the ongoing Russian incursion.

The scope of the U.S.'s cyber operations stand down is not clear, but officials have said knowing Russia's goals in Ukraine are critical to understanding Putin's intentions entering into potential talks with the U.S., especially with regard to Moscow's cyber espionage efforts.

Hegseth's orders are thought to be part of a broader effort to re-evaluate the U.S. role in the conflict and its operations against Russia, but are thought to represent a gamble.

The cyber offensive stand down does not apply to U.S. intelligence gathering operations.

Trump has blamed Ukraine for the Russian invasion and called Zelensky a dictator who is "not ready for peace."

Read More

Latest Headlines

South Carolina wildfires scorch thousands of acres, prompt state of emergency
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
South Carolina wildfires scorch thousands of acres, prompt state of emergency
March 2 (UPI) -- At least 175 fast-moving blazes in South Carolina have scorched more than 4,200 acres of tinder-dry vegetation, officials said Sunday.
Mia Love, first Black GOP Congresswoman, faces bleak cancer prognosis
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mia Love, first Black GOP Congresswoman, faces bleak cancer prognosis
March 2 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Republican Rep. Mia Love, the first Black woman to be elected to Congress as a member of the GOP, is facing an increasingly bleak prognosis from an aggressive form of brain cancer, her daughter has announced.
Trump unlawfully fired government watchdog, federal judge rules
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump unlawfully fired government watchdog, federal judge rules
March 2 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled Saturday that President Donald Trump's administration had unlawfully fired the head of a federal watchdog agency and blocked his removal from the office, court documents show.
Trump order calls for immediate expansion of timber production
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump order calls for immediate expansion of timber production
March 2 (UPI) -- Amid Donald Trump's trade war with Canada, the president signed two executive orders Saturday that call for the expansion of timber production even for projects that might harm endangered species.
New York civil rights activist Hazel Dukes dies at 92
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
New York civil rights activist Hazel Dukes dies at 92
March 1 (UPI) -- Former NAACP New York State Conference president and longtime civil rights activist Hazel Dukes died at age 92, her family announced Saturday.
Microsoft Outlook, 365 'global outage' affects millions
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Microsoft Outlook, 365 'global outage' affects millions
March 1 (UPI) -- Microsoft Outlook, 365 and other services crashed Saturday, affecting tens of thousands in the United States and millions globally before services were restored in less than an hour.
Trump: 'Invasion' of U.S. 'over' as border crossings plummet
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump: 'Invasion' of U.S. 'over' as border crossings plummet
March 1 (UPI) -- Illegal border crossings into the United States reached the lowest level in at least 25 years in February as the Department of Defense reinforces border security operations.
Trump returns seized classified documents to Mar-a-Lago aboard Air Force One
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump returns seized classified documents to Mar-a-Lago aboard Air Force One
March 1 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Friday took back to Florida boxes of documents that the FBI had seized from Mar-a-Lago after executing a court-ordered search warrant in August 2022.
Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces candidacy for NYC mayor
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces candidacy for NYC mayor
March 1 (UPI) -- Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is challenging incumbent Mayor Eric Adams for the mayoral office, Cuomo announced Saturday.
FedEx plane makes emergency landing in Newark after bird strike
U.S. News // 1 day ago
FedEx plane makes emergency landing in Newark after bird strike
March 1 (UPI) -- A FedEx cargo plane made an emergency landing back to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Saturday morning after a bird strike caused one of its engines to catch fire, according to officials.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump order calls for immediate expansion of timber production
Trump order calls for immediate expansion of timber production
South Carolina wildfires scorch thousands of acres, prompt state of emergency
South Carolina wildfires scorch thousands of acres, prompt state of emergency
Zelensky thanks U.S., wants minerals agreement
Zelensky thanks U.S., wants minerals agreement
European leaders back Zelensky in London summit after heated Trump meeting
European leaders back Zelensky in London summit after heated Trump meeting
Freed Israeli hostage says Hamas mirrored Israel in treatment of captives
Freed Israeli hostage says Hamas mirrored Israel in treatment of captives
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement