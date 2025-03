A Delta Air Lines flight on Sunday had to return to Boston's Logan International Airport shortly after take off due to a "smoky odor" detected on board. File Photo by John Dickerson/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- A Delta Air Lines flight from Boston to New Orleans had to return to Logan International Airport shortly after takeoff on Sunday over a "smoky odor" detected onboard. Delta Flight 1398 departed Boston at around 8:48 a.m EST but soon after declared an emergency, the airline said. Advertisement

"Our flight crew followed established procedures and returned to Boston safely," a Delta spokesperson said in a statement, CNN reported.

"We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels."

The Airbus A220 with 92 people on board returned to Boston at about 9:35 a.m., Delta said. At Logan International Airport, the aircraft was met by emergency response personnel.

According to a Federal Aviation Administration statement to Fox News, the crew had reported fumes in the flight deck and cabin.

"The FAA will investigate," it said.

The incident comes after a Delta flight last month was forced to evacuate its passengers over smoke or haze inside the aircraft.

Also last month, a Delta Air Lines flight crashed after landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport, with all 80 onboard surviving.