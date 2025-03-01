Advertisement
March 1, 2025 / 5:29 PM

Microsoft Outlook, 365 'global outage' affects millions

By Mike Heuer
Several popular Microsoft programs crashed but were restored in about a half hour on Saturday, including Outlook, 365 and others. Photo by FotoRieth/Pixabay
Several popular Microsoft programs crashed but were restored in about a half hour on Saturday, including Outlook, 365 and others. Photo by FotoRieth/Pixabay

March 1 (UPI) -- Microsoft Outlook, 365 and other services crashed Saturday, affecting tens of thousands in the United States and millions globally before services were restored in less than an hour.

The brief outage prevented millions of global users from accessing their Microsoft Outlook emails with most of those affecting being incapable of connecting with the server.

Outage reports for Outlook spiked quickly starting shortly before 3 p.m. EST and peaking with a total of 35,390 reports in the United States shortly afterward, according to Downdetector.

Up to 25,037 Microsoft 365 subscribers in the United States also reported outages shortly after outage reports for Outlook began flowing in, Downdetector reported.

Both services were restored in about half an hour, KWQC reported.

Outages reported for Outlook cited a server connection as affecting 61% causing most of the issues with Outlook, followed by website problems, 20%, and app issues, 19%.

Microsoft 365 outage reports cited login issues, 43%, followed by problems with Outlook, 36%, and Microsoft Exchange, 21%.

Microsoft Teams and the Microsoft Store also were affected by the outages, which affected millions of users globally, the Daily Mail reported.

The outages spurred a flurry of social media complaints, but Microsoft officials did not comment on the outages as of 5 p.m. EST.

As of late 2024, more than 400 million people use Outlook to send and receive emails and manage their calendars, according to Clean Email. That amounts to 4.38% market share for email platforms.

Apple Mail leads with 53.7% share and Gmail is second at 30.7%.

