New York Governor Andrew Cuomo removes his face mask to speak to spectators in New York City on March 17, 2021, and on Saturday announced his candidacy to be the city's next mayor. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is challenging incumbent Mayor Eric Adams for the mayoral office, Cuomo announced Saturday. Cuomo, 67, joins a crowded field seeking to oust the Democrat, who is seeking re-election, after meeting with his three daughters to ensure his family was okay with his candidacy, CBS News reported.

Cuomo announced his candidacy in a post on X Saturday.

"Our city is in crisis. That's why I am running to be mayor of New York City," Cuomo said. "We need government to work. We need effective leadership."

Cuomo's supporters also filed the necessary paperwork with the New York Board of Elections on Wednesday to form a political action committee called "Fix the City," which seeks $15 million to support Cuomo's campaign, USA Today reported.

Cuomo is the ninth candidate seeking the Democratic Party's nomination to become the New York City mayor.

Other challengers for the mayoral seat include state Sen. Zellnor Myrie, city comptroller Brand Lander, former comptroller Scott Stringer, state Sen. Jessica Ramos, state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani and former state Assemblyman Michael Blake.

A recent poll by Tusk Strategies showed Cuomo leading the field for the Democratic Party nomination for mayor with 38% of support.

Mamdani received 12% of support and Adams 10% while the six other Democratic Party candidates polled in the single digits.

Despite being the incumbent, Adams has faced calls to resign or be removed from office after the Department of Justice dropped corruption charges against Adams that were filed when former Attorney General Merrick Garland led the DOJ.

Adams is accused of cooperating with the Trump administration regarding its immigration enforcement policies, which Adams has denied.

The Democratic Party primary for the mayoral race is scheduled on June 24. Potential candidates have until April 3 to collect signatures on candidacy petitions. The general election is Nov. 4.

Cuomo served three terms as New York's governor but resigned in August 2021 after his administration was accused of lying about the number of seniors who died in nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuomo also was accused of improper behavior with up to a dozen women, including some female staffers.

The former governor denied the allegations against him but resigned after New York Attorney General Letitia James' office investigated and determined Cuomo created a hostile work environment.

The investigation indicated Cuomo made suggestive and offensive comments and engaged in unwelcome and non-consensual touching.

Cuomo sued the attorney general's office and a former aide who accused him of sexual harassment in 2020.

Cuomo said the AG's office and the former aide defamed him and lied about the accusations made against him.

He was the state's attorney general for four years until 2010.