Advertisement
U.S. News
March 1, 2025 / 2:13 PM / Updated at 2:55 PM

Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces candidacy for NYC mayor

By Mike Heuer
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo removes his face mask to speak to spectators in New York City on March 17, 2021, and on Saturday announced his candidacy to be the city's next mayor. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo removes his face mask to speak to spectators in New York City on March 17, 2021, and on Saturday announced his candidacy to be the city's next mayor. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is challenging incumbent Mayor Eric Adams for the mayoral office, Cuomo announced Saturday.

Cuomo, 67, joins a crowded field seeking to oust the Democrat, who is seeking re-election, after meeting with his three daughters to ensure his family was okay with his candidacy, CBS News reported.

Advertisement

Cuomo announced his candidacy in a post on X Saturday.

"Our city is in crisis. That's why I am running to be mayor of New York City," Cuomo said. "We need government to work. We need effective leadership."

Related

Cuomo's supporters also filed the necessary paperwork with the New York Board of Elections on Wednesday to form a political action committee called "Fix the City," which seeks $15 million to support Cuomo's campaign, USA Today reported.

Cuomo is the ninth candidate seeking the Democratic Party's nomination to become the New York City mayor.

Other challengers for the mayoral seat include state Sen. Zellnor Myrie, city comptroller Brand Lander, former comptroller Scott Stringer, state Sen. Jessica Ramos, state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani and former state Assemblyman Michael Blake.

A recent poll by Tusk Strategies showed Cuomo leading the field for the Democratic Party nomination for mayor with 38% of support.

Advertisement

Mamdani received 12% of support and Adams 10% while the six other Democratic Party candidates polled in the single digits.

Despite being the incumbent, Adams has faced calls to resign or be removed from office after the Department of Justice dropped corruption charges against Adams that were filed when former Attorney General Merrick Garland led the DOJ.

Adams is accused of cooperating with the Trump administration regarding its immigration enforcement policies, which Adams has denied.

The Democratic Party primary for the mayoral race is scheduled on June 24. Potential candidates have until April 3 to collect signatures on candidacy petitions. The general election is Nov. 4.

Cuomo served three terms as New York's governor but resigned in August 2021 after his administration was accused of lying about the number of seniors who died in nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuomo also was accused of improper behavior with up to a dozen women, including some female staffers.

The former governor denied the allegations against him but resigned after New York Attorney General Letitia James' office investigated and determined Cuomo created a hostile work environment.

The investigation indicated Cuomo made suggestive and offensive comments and engaged in unwelcome and non-consensual touching.

Advertisement

Cuomo sued the attorney general's office and a former aide who accused him of sexual harassment in 2020.

Cuomo said the AG's office and the former aide defamed him and lied about the accusations made against him.

He was the state's attorney general for four years until 2010.

Latest Headlines

Microsoft Outlook, 365 'global outage' affects millions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Microsoft Outlook, 365 'global outage' affects millions
March 1 (UPI) -- Microsoft Outlook, 365 and other services crashed Saturday, affecting tens of thousands in the United States and millions globally before services were restored in less than an hour.
Trump: 'Invasion' of U.S. 'over' as border crossings plummet
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump: 'Invasion' of U.S. 'over' as border crossings plummet
March 1 (UPI) -- Illegal border crossings into the United States reached the lowest level in at least 25 years in February as the Department of Defense reinforces border security operations.
Trump returns seized classified documents to Mar-a-Lago aboard Air Force One
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump returns seized classified documents to Mar-a-Lago aboard Air Force One
March 1 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Friday took back to Florida boxes of documents that the FBI had seized from Mar-a-Lago after executing a court-ordered search warrant in August 2022.
FedEx plane makes emergency landing in Newark after bird strike
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
FedEx plane makes emergency landing in Newark after bird strike
March 1 (UPI) -- A FedEx cargo plane made an emergency landing back to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Saturday morning after a bird strike caused one of its engines to catch fire, according to officials.
Federal workers receive another email asking about accomplishments
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Federal workers receive another email asking about accomplishments
March 1 (UPI) -- Federal employees received a second email from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management asking them to list their accomplishments in the past week.
Illinois man convicted in murder of Muslim boy, wounding of his mother
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Illinois man convicted in murder of Muslim boy, wounding of his mother
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Joseph Czuba, 73, an Illinois landlord accused of fatally stabbing a 6-year-old boy and attacking his mother because of their Muslim faith in 2023, was convicted on all eight charges, including first-degree murder.
Foreign aid recipients face crises after funding terminated, USAID workers fired
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Foreign aid recipients face crises after funding terminated, USAID workers fired
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Foreign aid organizations are in turmoil after the Trump administration cut several million dollars of funding and fired nearly 1,600 employees of the United States Agency for International Development.
North Carolina man pleads guilty to trying to sell military technology to China
U.S. News // 1 day ago
North Carolina man pleads guilty to trying to sell military technology to China
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man pleaded guilty to attempting to export technology with military applications to China without a license, the U.S. Justice Department said Friday.
Trump DOE reduces regulations for using liquified natural gas as marine fuel
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump DOE reduces regulations for using liquified natural gas as marine fuel
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Energy Friday allowed the use of liquified natural gas as marine fuel, reducing regulations on LNG to power boats, something approved by the Biden administration.
Microsoft says it will shutter Skype in May, focus resources on Teams
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Microsoft says it will shutter Skype in May, focus resources on Teams
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Microsoft announced on Friday that it will be retiring Skype in May and putting all of its video conferencing resources into Microsoft Teams.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British Prime Minister Starmer gives Zelenksy 'full backing,' including $2.8 billion accelerated loan
British Prime Minister Starmer gives Zelenksy 'full backing,' including $2.8 billion accelerated loan
Microsoft Outlook, 365 'global outage' affects millions
Microsoft Outlook, 365 'global outage' affects millions
Trump: 'Invasion' of U.S. 'over' as border crossings plummet
Trump: 'Invasion' of U.S. 'over' as border crossings plummet
Pope Francis resting day after placed on non-invasive ventilator
Pope Francis resting day after placed on non-invasive ventilator
Trump returns seized classified documents to Mar-a-Lago aboard Air Force One
Trump returns seized classified documents to Mar-a-Lago aboard Air Force One
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement