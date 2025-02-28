Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 28, 2025 / 2:28 PM

Trump DOE reduces regulations for using liquified natural gas as marine fuel

By Doug Cunningham
The U.S. DOE Friday allowed the use of liquified natural gas as marine fuel, reducing regulations on LNG to power boats approved by the Biden administration. It's the lates in dozens of Trump administration actions reversing climate change mitigation efforts and boosting fossil fuels. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright is a climate-denying oil executive who donated to Trump's presidential campaigns. Photo by Al Drago/UPI
The U.S. DOE Friday allowed the use of liquified natural gas as marine fuel, reducing regulations on LNG to power boats approved by the Biden administration. It's the lates in dozens of Trump administration actions reversing climate change mitigation efforts and boosting fossil fuels. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright is a climate-denying oil executive who donated to Trump's presidential campaigns. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Energy on Friday allowed the use of liquified natural gas as marine fuel, reducing regulations on LNG to power boats, something approved by the Biden administration.

It does away with an oversight order issued to Florida-based JAX LNG by the Biden administration.

Advertisement

"Today's action is a significant step in reducing regulatory burdens and helping this important segment of the LNG market continue to grow," said Tala Goudarzi of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management in a statement.

The Biden administration regulation rolled back by Friday's DOE action gave DOE authority to regulate LNG bunkering. Bunkering is storing LNG on ships, then transferring the fuel at sea.

Related

The DOE statement Friday said, "The modified order clarifies that DOE is withdrawing the exercise of its jurisdiction under the Natural Gas Act for ship-to-ship transfers of LNG for marine fuel use at a U.S. port, in U.S. waters, or in international waters."

President Donald Trump solicited $1 billion from fossil fuel executives for his 2024 campaign, promising them he would roll back fossil fuel regulations if they contributed.

That prompted Senate Democrats to launch an inquiry to determine whether or not Trump's promise to Big Oil was an illegal quid pro quo.

Advertisement

The LNG action is just one small part of an effort by Trump to reverse climate actions to limit fossil fuel emissions.

Columbia University's Sabin Center for Climate Change Law's Climate Tracker documents 45 Trump administration actions in its first two months in office to reverse federal climate change mitigation efforts.

This LNG marine fuel regulation rollback is consistent with the overall Trump "drill, baby drill" policy of boosting fossil fuel while denying climate change.

Those policies range from withdrawing from the Paris Climate accords, cutting more than 1,000 employees from the Environmental Protection Administration to pausing EV by freezing $3 billion in funding for expanding charging stations nationwide.

Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright is a Big Oil executive with no prior government experience.

According to records, Wright donated money to Trump's presidential campaigns.

The League of Conservation Voters called Wright a "climate-denying Big Oil executive."

The LCV said in Nov. 2024 that with Wright's nomination, "Trump is following through on the $1 billion offer he made to Big Oil at a dinner this spring."

Latest Headlines

Illinois man convicted in murder of Muslim boy, wounding of his mother
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Illinois man convicted in murder of Muslim boy, wounding of his mother
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Joseph Czuba, 73, an Illinois landlord accused of fatally stabbing a 6-year-old boy and attacking his mother because of their Muslim faith in 2023, was convicted on all eight charges, including first-degree murder.
Foreign aid recipients face crises after funding terminated, USAID workers fired
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Foreign aid recipients face crises after funding terminated, USAID workers fired
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Foreign aid organizations are in turmoil after the Trump administration cut several million dollars of funding and fired nearly 1,600 employees of the United States Agency for International Development.
North Carolina man pleads guilty to trying to sell military technology to China
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
North Carolina man pleads guilty to trying to sell military technology to China
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man pleaded guilty to attempting to export technology with military applications to China without a license, the U.S. Justice Department said Friday.
Microsoft says it will shutter Skype in May, focus resources on Teams
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Microsoft says it will shutter Skype in May, focus resources on Teams
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Microsoft announced on Friday that it will be retiring Skype in May and putting all of its video conferencing resources into Microsoft Teams.
Justice Department anti-Semitism task force to visit 10 U.S. college campuses
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Justice Department anti-Semitism task force to visit 10 U.S. college campuses
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department announced Friday it is forming a task force to investigate anti-Semitism on college campuses.
Trump plans to sign executive order making English official United States language
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Trump plans to sign executive order making English official United States language
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- According to multiple media reports Friday, President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order declaring English to be the official language of the United States for the first time in its history.
January PCE inflation rose 0.3% for annual rate of 2.5%, meeting Dow Jones expectations
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
January PCE inflation rose 0.3% for annual rate of 2.5%, meeting Dow Jones expectations
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Personal consumption expenditures inflation rose 0.3% in January for an annual rate of 2.5%, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Friday. Excluding food and energy, the core PCE rate was 2.6% annually.
NOAA begins cutting hundreds of employees
U.S. News // 1 day ago
NOAA begins cutting hundreds of employees
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Sources said on Thursday that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration became the latest federal agency to be hit with job cuts, possibly affecting up to 1,830 probationary workers.
Woman arrested for vandalizing Colorado Tesla dealership
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Woman arrested for vandalizing Colorado Tesla dealership
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Colorado have arrested a 40-year-old woman accused of repeatedly vandalizing a Tesla dealership in Loveland.
DOJ releases Jeffrey Epstein files, reveals little new information
U.S. News // 1 day ago
DOJ releases Jeffrey Epstein files, reveals little new information
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday released hundreds of government documents related to disgraced wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, though most of them had been previously known to the public.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pope Francis put on ventilator after sudden bronchospasm, prognosis 'remains guarded'
Pope Francis put on ventilator after sudden bronchospasm, prognosis 'remains guarded'
Trump breaks off mineral talks with Ukraine, calls Zelensky 'disrespectful' in shouting match
Trump breaks off mineral talks with Ukraine, calls Zelensky 'disrespectful' in shouting match
Russian scuba divers die after getting swept away in Philippines
Russian scuba divers die after getting swept away in Philippines
January PCE inflation rose 0.3% for annual rate of 2.5%, meeting Dow Jones expectations
January PCE inflation rose 0.3% for annual rate of 2.5%, meeting Dow Jones expectations
Justice Department anti-Semitism task force to visit 10 U.S. college campuses
Justice Department anti-Semitism task force to visit 10 U.S. college campuses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement